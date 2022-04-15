Chevron Left
At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community There is a need for broader literacy and deeper knowledge of the world’s religions and their ecological contributions. This specialization, "Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community", contributes such a perspective. Each course celebrates the vitality of religiously-informed action for the Earth and recognizes the longstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples in offering visions and practices for ecological flourishing. This is course 2 of 5 in the "Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community" specialization that focuses on the ecological dimensions of religious traditions throughout the world. The course is designed as a gateway to the significant contributions of Indigenous peoples of Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Pacific Regions for environmental understanding. The diversity of Indigenous communities around the planet makes selective coverage necessary, but shared patterns of resilience manifest themselves worldwide. So much has emerged in the last several decades in understanding traditional environmental knowledge, as you will see. This course is for lifelong learners curious to know more about world religions and ecology, environmental professionals eager to deepen the discourse of environmental protection and conservation, those working with non-profit organizations and NGOs on issues of ecological justice, and religion leaders and laity who what to know how they can contribute to interreligious dialogue on environmental projects....
By Nisha P

Apr 15, 2022

Absolutely brilliant! I loved learning about so many rich indigenous cultures. So many of the topics brought tears to my eyes - as my heart filled with awe and respect for indigenous love of nature; and the ravages of colonialism and settler colonial populations. A must take course.

By Sterling A U

May 8, 2022

D​isclaimer: I totally support efforts to educate the public and Indigenous Peoples and issues affecting them. But I do feel like this course could use some work. For starters, it would be nice to hear directly from more Indigenous people, as opposed to scholars studying them (I can't help but remain skeptical about a Chinese professor interpreting Indigenous Himalayan religions, given China's political regime). The content also needs more consistency and balance. Some of the videos are on topic and informative, while some are a bit off topic (Hawaiian navigation is cool, but if it relates to religion and ecology, that was not demonstrated), and other videos just aren't informative (Showing a trailer for a film as study material is also unprofessional). If these issues are addressed, I hope that in the process we'll hear more specifics about Indigenous practices. For example, we heard how the Ogiek virtually never cut down trees and gather what they need from the forest floor. We need more ideas like that! A disproportionate amount of the course is taken up with generalizations about cosmovisions or cases of organized protest.

I​'d also like to note the quizzes are too easy; you can guess all the answers without even studying.

