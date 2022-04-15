By Nisha P•
Apr 15, 2022
Absolutely brilliant! I loved learning about so many rich indigenous cultures. So many of the topics brought tears to my eyes - as my heart filled with awe and respect for indigenous love of nature; and the ravages of colonialism and settler colonial populations. A must take course.
By Sterling A U•
May 8, 2022
Disclaimer: I totally support efforts to educate the public and Indigenous Peoples and issues affecting them. But I do feel like this course could use some work. For starters, it would be nice to hear directly from more Indigenous people, as opposed to scholars studying them (I can't help but remain skeptical about a Chinese professor interpreting Indigenous Himalayan religions, given China's political regime). The content also needs more consistency and balance. Some of the videos are on topic and informative, while some are a bit off topic (Hawaiian navigation is cool, but if it relates to religion and ecology, that was not demonstrated), and other videos just aren't informative (Showing a trailer for a film as study material is also unprofessional). If these issues are addressed, I hope that in the process we'll hear more specifics about Indigenous practices. For example, we heard how the Ogiek virtually never cut down trees and gather what they need from the forest floor. We need more ideas like that! A disproportionate amount of the course is taken up with generalizations about cosmovisions or cases of organized protest.
I'd also like to note the quizzes are too easy; you can guess all the answers without even studying.