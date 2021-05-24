Chevron Left
Most countries are getting more and more unequal. But the core of democracy is political equality: that everyone should have an equal say in how their country is run. Can we really expect these things to go together? Can people have equal political power while economic inequality grows and grows? Take this course and decide for yourself. You’ll learn about: • The rise of economic inequality • Property rights and the corporation • Democracy: Its value and history • Campaign finance and lobbying • Tax avoidance and capital flight • Alternatives to our economic system This is an interdisciplinary course combining: • Politics • Philosophy • Economics • History • Law Our course is for anyone looking for an accessible introduction to these topics. You might a concerned citizen, or someone who works in a field like politics, media, education, government or law. The difficulty level is similar to the first-year of an undergraduate degree. No prior knowledge is assumed....

By Victoria A S

May 24, 2021

It was very fun learning about this course, I urge people to take this course!

By Iliana P M

Jun 10, 2020

The course was great! I have now a better understanding of the concepts of democracy, equality and capitalism and how these are connected to each other.

By Rosa M B H

Jul 7, 2021

Great course to take a view about our society

By Winston A W

Dec 8, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

