About this Course

Beginner Level

No specialist background needed. A high school degree should suffice.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Political Science
  • History
  • Law
  • Philosophy
Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Economic inequality

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Property and corporations

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Democracy

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Lobbying and campaign finance

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

