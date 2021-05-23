Most countries are getting more and more unequal. But the core of democracy is political equality: that everyone should have an equal say in how their country is run. Can we really expect these things to go together? Can people have equal political power while economic inequality grows and grows? Take this course and decide for yourself.
Inequality and DemocracyUtrecht University
No specialist background needed. A high school degree should suffice.
- Economics
- Political Science
- History
- Law
- Philosophy
Utrecht University
Founded in 1636 and located in the heart of the Netherlands, Utrecht University is one of Europe's leading research universities, recognised internationally for a high-quality, innovative approach to research and teaching. Studying at Utrecht University means studying at one of the world's best universities, with a total student body of around 30,000 students and 12 Nobel prize winners.Utrecht University offers over 90 graduate programmes (MSc, MA) and 12 undergraduate programmes (BSc, BA, LLM). All programmes are fully English-taught, and cover a wide range of academic disciplines including Natural Sciences, Law, Governance, Life Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Earth Sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Economic inequality
Property and corporations
Democracy
Lobbying and campaign finance
It was very fun learning about this course, I urge people to take this course!
