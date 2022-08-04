About this Course

4,102 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Individuals of all ages or backgrounds seeking a framework for an economic worldview they can apply to their lives and decisions.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an economic worldview of questions of social and planetary resilience.

  • Communicate and discuss real-world economic issues, their historical context, and how they affect our society today.

  • Act on your new understanding of capitalism and markets by bringing a critical lens to the world around you.

Skills you will gain

  • Global Perspective
  • Behavioral Economics
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Critical Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Individuals of all ages or backgrounds seeking a framework for an economic worldview they can apply to their lives and decisions.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Why a Worldly Philosophy?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Common Good, Private Purposes

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
8 hours to complete

Power at Work

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

The Promise and Disappointments of Globalization

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder