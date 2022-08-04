Thinking critically about today's economy can help you understand the world around you. Economics: Society, Markets, and [In]equality will pique your curiosity and inspire you to learn more about the power dynamics that determine how people and resources are valued, how goods move around the world, and how we manage our planet and the future. Your understanding of economics will make you a better advocate, voter, investor, consumer, and citizen. You’ll also develop an understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of our current economic system and get a framework for thinking about how we, as individuals and as a society, can rethink our relationship with our planet and the way we interact with one another.
Economics: Society, Markets, and [In]equalityParsons School of Design, The New School
About this Course
What you will learn
Develop an economic worldview of questions of social and planetary resilience.
Communicate and discuss real-world economic issues, their historical context, and how they affect our society today.
Act on your new understanding of capitalism and markets by bringing a critical lens to the world around you.
Skills you will gain
- Global Perspective
- Behavioral Economics
- Communication
- Leadership
- Critical Thinking
