Learner Reviews & Feedback for Como influenciar pessoas by University of Michigan

About the Course

Este curso irá aprimorar sua capacidade de influenciar pessoas em situações nas quais não é possível recorrer à autoridade formal. Você aprenderá formas eficazes de criar, desenvolver e manter uma base de poder em sua organização. Você aprenderá, também, táticas de influência com as quais estará apto a ser mais persuasivo e influente no trabalho com seus superiores, colegas e até mesmo subordinados. Além disso, você aprenderá a criar e manter relações de alta qualidade para aumentar ainda mais o seu poder informal e a capacidade de influenciar pessoas. Acima de tudo, você aprenderá a estabelecer a diferença entre influência e manipulação e proteger-se de influências indesejadas. As estratégias de influência estudadas neste curso o tornarão um líder, apresentador e tomador de decisões mais confiante e influente. Você será mais eficaz ao vender ideias de negócios aos seus superiores, influenciar clientes e formar alianças com partes interessadas. Com este curso, você não apenas obterá orientações estratégicas sobre como desenvolver e manter sua rede de influência e poder, mas também se equipará com táticas e estratégias específicas comprovadamente eficazes para conquistar o poder e influenciar pessoas....

By Genivaldo J S

May 19, 2022

Very good course, congratulations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Teachers:

I have been working with IT for more than 25 years, with SAP, Oracle, Infor, Birlasoft/KPIT solutions; Eka etc... Innovation, rupture, unknown future is all that moves and motivates me to new discoveries. I love to inspire, motivate people through my actions and attitudes. Knowledge is my fuel. I praise God for your lives, teachers, who dedicate their lives to knowledge transfer.

God bless you.

Genivaldo.silva4059@hotmail.com

By Vitor G L N

Sep 30, 2021

Excellent course to help you how to deal with other people.

By Marcello A d S

Nov 11, 2021

Alguns materiais do curso não estão disponíveis, tais como links inexistentes ou corrompidos.

