By Genivaldo J S•
May 19, 2022
Very good course, congratulations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Teachers:
I have been working with IT for more than 25 years, with SAP, Oracle, Infor, Birlasoft/KPIT solutions; Eka etc... Innovation, rupture, unknown future is all that moves and motivates me to new discoveries. I love to inspire, motivate people through my actions and attitudes. Knowledge is my fuel. I praise God for your lives, teachers, who dedicate their lives to knowledge transfer.
God bless you.
Genivaldo.silva4059@hotmail.com
By Vitor G L N•
Sep 30, 2021
Excellent course to help you how to deal with other people.
By Marcello A d S•
Nov 11, 2021
Alguns materiais do curso não estão disponíveis, tais como links inexistentes ou corrompidos.