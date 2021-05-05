EC
May 2, 2021
Buen curso para entender conceptos básicos de Ingeniería Gastronómica. Super interesante y explicativo. Lo mas importante, es que explican todo con ejemplos, que deja mucho mas claro los conceptos.
MC
May 4, 2021
Me pareció muy interesante, pero la verdad no tengo bases de química ni biología, lo cual hace que me pierda en las explicaciones de los docentes.
By MIRIANDELROCIO P C•
May 4, 2021
By Michał P K•
Jun 3, 2021
If you are seriously interested in what happens when you cook, this course is for you. The course is in Spanish. You need at least B1 level in Spanish (if Spanish is not your native language) to be able to follow (my case). But you will surely spend much more time on it, than they recommend. You can always help yourself translating subtitles included under the video into English using Google. As far as the tests are concerned, I actually found them more difficult (but this might have been because of the language) than those on other platforms or for other courses. The good thing is that you get fraction points, even if you do not manage to select all good answers. The passing grade for tests is as high as 80%. 80% is also required for the final assessment. The assessment criteria for the final project seem in my opinion really demanding and detailed (as of May 2021). Some projects I reviewed did not live up to that standard. Personally, I was also ready to improve my project (such an option exists if needed) but eventually I managed to pass it. If you are proactive enough in your learning, you have a chance to repeat each test to improve your final score. There was a slight delay in getting my final grade, which I believe was caused by the limited number of students who participated in the course the same time as me. Indeed, the final assignment is assessed by your peers. I would wish that course organizers are more responsive on the forum /discussions.
By Evelyn G C•
May 3, 2021
By Angélica P A Q•
Nov 8, 2021
Excelente el curso, creo que muchos que se inscribieron (incluida yo) no se imaginaron que la última evaluación sería hacer un video y aplicar lo aprendido, fue un desafío muy interesante y productivo. Muchas gracias
By Paulina S•
May 26, 2021
Curso entretenido y da una visión distinta de los alimentos y la cocina -muy bueno -¡¡¡ felicitaciones !!!
By Chef C L d d N•
Sep 20, 2021
Es un muy buen curso y muy educativo gracias por lo que me ensearon y sigan ccreciendo en grande
By Sergio V S•
May 11, 2021
es un curso muy interesante y completo
By Jes�s B•
May 12, 2021
Excelente curso aprendí muchas cosas
By ERICK R T V•
Feb 7, 2022
muy buena experiencia.
By Gabriel T•
May 11, 2021
Excelente información
By Mariluz M O•
Mar 15, 2022
5
By SIMEONA M F•
Feb 27, 2022
interesante pude aprender sobre la ciencia y que quimica de los alimentos