Chevron Left
Back to Introducción a la Ingeniería Gastronómica - ¡Ciencia en la Cocina!

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introducción a la Ingeniería Gastronómica - ¡Ciencia en la Cocina! by Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

4.9
stars
33 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Este curso aborda la estrecha relación existente entre la ingeniería, los alimentos y la gastronomía. Proporciona conocimientos básicos para entender mejor el porqué de algunas recetas, de las prácticas de conservación de alimentos, y de las técnicas culinarias. Su énfasis está en la comprensión de que los alimentos y platos son estructuras deliciosas y nutritivas creadas por la naturaleza, y que sufren transformaciones que pueden estar bajo el control del cocinero. Por último, es una invitación a usar la cocina como un laboratorio para experimentar racionalmente con nuevas técnicas e ingredientes, modificar procedimientos y medir las propiedades físicas de platos y productos. El curso presenta, en primer lugar, el concepto de Ingeniería Gastronómica, que apunta a abordar las transformaciones culinarias desde el punto de la ingeniería de los materiales alimentarios y la microestructura productos y platos. Se describen las características de los diferentes componentes de los alimentos y sus principales transformaciones en estructuras gastronómicas mediadas por el agua y la aplicación del calor. A continuación se describe cuál es efecto que tiene el ambiente en el cual se preparan y conservan los alimentos en sus propiedades físicas y texturales. Además, se detallan los conceptos fundamentales de transferencia de calor y su relación con los cambios físicos en los alimentos en la medida que se cocinan. Finalmente, los contenidos del curso se demuestran a través de la preparación de platos para un menú....

Top reviews

EC

May 2, 2021

Buen curso para entender conceptos básicos de Ingeniería Gastronómica. Super interesante y explicativo. Lo mas importante, es que explican todo con ejemplos, que deja mucho mas claro los conceptos.

MC

May 4, 2021

Me pareció muy interesante, pero la verdad no tengo bases de química ni biología, lo cual hace que me pierda en las explicaciones de los docentes.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Introducción a la Ingeniería Gastronómica - ¡Ciencia en la Cocina!

By MIRIANDELROCIO P C

May 4, 2021

Me pareció muy interesante, pero la verdad no tengo bases de química ni biología, lo cual hace que me pierda en las explicaciones de los docentes.

By Michał P K

Jun 3, 2021

If you are seriously interested in what happens when you cook, this course is for you. The course is in Spanish. You need at least B1 level in Spanish (if Spanish is not your native language) to be able to follow (my case). But you will surely spend much more time on it, than they recommend. You can always help yourself translating subtitles included under the video into English using Google. As far as the tests are concerned, I actually found them more difficult (but this might have been because of the language) than those on other platforms or for other courses. The good thing is that you get fraction points, even if you do not manage to select all good answers. The passing grade for tests is as high as 80%. 80% is also required for the final assessment. The assessment criteria for the final project seem in my opinion really demanding and detailed (as of May 2021). Some projects I reviewed did not live up to that standard. Personally, I was also ready to improve my project (such an option exists if needed) but eventually I managed to pass it. If you are proactive enough in your learning, you have a chance to repeat each test to improve your final score. There was a slight delay in getting my final grade, which I believe was caused by the limited number of students who participated in the course the same time as me. Indeed, the final assignment is assessed by your peers. I would wish that course organizers are more responsive on the forum /discussions.

By Evelyn G C

May 3, 2021

Buen curso para entender conceptos básicos de Ingeniería Gastronómica. Super interesante y explicativo. Lo mas importante, es que explican todo con ejemplos, que deja mucho mas claro los conceptos.

By Angélica P A Q

Nov 8, 2021

Excelente el curso, creo que muchos que se inscribieron (incluida yo) no se imaginaron que la última evaluación sería hacer un video y aplicar lo aprendido, fue un desafío muy interesante y productivo. Muchas gracias

By Paulina S

May 26, 2021

Curso entretenido y da una visión distinta de los alimentos y la cocina -muy bueno -¡¡¡ felicitaciones !!!

By Chef C L d d N

Sep 20, 2021

Es un muy buen curso y muy educativo gracias por lo que me ensearon y sigan ccreciendo en grande

By Sergio V S

May 11, 2021

es un curso muy interesante y completo

By Jes�s B

May 12, 2021

Excelente curso aprendí muchas cosas

By ERICK R T V

Feb 7, 2022

muy buena experiencia.

By Gabriel T

May 11, 2021

Excelente información

By Mariluz M O

Mar 15, 2022

5

By SIMEONA M F

Feb 27, 2022

interesante pude aprender sobre la ciencia y que quimica de los alimentos

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder