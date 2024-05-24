Corporate Finance Institute
Intermediate DAX & Time Intelligence
Corporate Finance Institute

Intermediate DAX & Time Intelligence

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sebastian Taylor

Instructor: Sebastian Taylor

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 10 modules in this course

In this course, we’ll review the basics of DAX formulas for creating Measures and Calculated Columns. We’ll explore the difference between DAX functions that return a scalar value, and those that return a table. With this deep understanding of scalar values and tables, we'll show you the ins and outs of data modeling and context manipulation.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this module, we will recall the core concepts of DAX: measures, calculated column, row & filter context.

What's included

10 videos

In this module, we will learn to apply functions that return a single, scalar value of various data types.

What's included

10 videos4 readings

What's included

1 assignment

Table functions allow us to create dynamic tables based on our requirements. In this module, we will learn how to manipulate source data with Table functions.

What's included

9 videos

In this module, we will learn to apply DAX concepts and functions on a data model.

What's included

16 videos

What's included

1 assignment

In this module, we will learn to analyze and manipulate data over time with Date & Time Intelligence functionality.

What's included

15 videos

What's included

1 video

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Sebastian Taylor
Corporate Finance Institute
4 Courses1,059 learners

Corporate Finance Institute

