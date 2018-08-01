HC
Jan 18, 2019
Gracias. Ha sido una maravillosa experiencia.\n\nThank you. It has been a wonderful experience.\n\nMerci Ce fut une expérience merveilleuse.
EO
Oct 31, 2018
Thanks for this nice course. I learned more things by this course. I was hate Grammar but now I like it because I learned. Thanks
By Shuchao C•
Aug 1, 2018
I have purchased the Specialization but I feel very bad right now. So many students are copying others project works or simply submit empty projects. I even saw my project link being directly used by one of the students. Also, there is no moderator in the course page for at least a year and no one is answering any students question or complaint.
I don't recommend any of you guys to join in this Specialization because the course moderator can do nothing about the situation.
By Arifa S•
Oct 20, 2020
it was great opportunity for me... thank you instructor for your lesson... and your teaching style was too good..
By MAURICIO C T•
Oct 1, 2019
Very good course, with a light and clear content that helped to improve my English Teaching Skills and providing ways to make a good teacher tool box, in order to motivate students on the learning porcess.
Thank you alll for this great opportunity!
By Hugo E D L C C•
Jan 19, 2019
Gracias. Ha sido una maravillosa experiencia.
Thank you. It has been a wonderful experience.
Merci Ce fut une expérience merveilleuse.
By Erhan Ö•
Nov 1, 2018
Thanks for this nice course. I learned more things by this course. I was hate Grammar but now I like it because I learned. Thanks
By Ahsan R•
Nov 30, 2018
Excellent course, and very smart and sexy trainer. Really loved the course content.
By Alaa B•
Oct 30, 2020
i like it, it made me much better at grammar.. thanks alot.
By Veritas V•
Aug 10, 2020
This has been an extremely important course, since its inception, it has allowed me to acquire new knowledge in the area of grammar and especially in the preparation of documents for use in technological platforms. Everyone involved in the areas of English language document writing and translation, official document verification, and any English language science teacher should take this course.
By José A R N•
Jan 25, 2018
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio
By LISA T•
Aug 17, 2020
Finally after a long wait (waiting for peer assignment to be cleared) I finally have finished this course! Thank you all the instructors and peers! Hope we can meet someday in the global community, face-to-face! Really enjoy this specialization!~
By Fernando U•
Nov 23, 2017
Only after doing this project that I deeply understood what I've studied in the specialization.
By Cristhian C G•
Jul 22, 2020
This is a great course where you can find a lot of resources to improve your grammar .
By khadim s•
Apr 4, 2018
I would like thank you so much our teachers and all of your assistant.
By Shubhangi•
Oct 27, 2020
great and recommendable course. Perfectly designed.
By Daniele D D•
Jan 11, 2021
Very usefull. Thanks to all the teachers!!
By Pui M•
Jan 13, 2021
Good and interesting.
By Diana N V•
Oct 22, 2020
Muy buen curso
By Mr. P N M•
Aug 18, 2020
Nice course
By Mary L D B•
Jan 5, 2021
Very Nice!
By Katia A V R•
Oct 17, 2020
EXCELLENT
By Seongwoo J H•
Aug 30, 2020
However learning with a project was apparently a good way to study English, being graded only by peers was a disappointing part of the course. More detailed guidance and feedback from an expert would enhance the credibility and effect of the course.
By Lorena S D•
Nov 15, 2020
It's a really great project to review everything and to organize the ideas and keep it after the course.
By Marely T R•
Jan 30, 2021
I loved this, it's fun and I enjoyed a lot to do each step!
By Lena k•
Mar 12, 2020
Thank you coursera for helping me to learn more and more
By Vladimir N•
Feb 5, 2020
It's very useful & interesting specialization for me.