Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intermediate Grammar Project by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

If you have taken the three courses in this specialization, you have learned a lot of grammar in the last few months. This will be a big help to your studies or your career. This capstone project will help you process what you've learned and help you remember it forever. You will create a grammar scrapbook of the difficult or interesting English grammatical structures that you studied in the specialization. You will choose a multi-media tool of your choice, such as video or e-book, to showcase proper use of the grammar. You will also give authentic examples of the grammar found in articles, movies, or songs to make the scrapbook interesting. This will be a scrapbook that you can keep with you long after this specialization ends....

HC

Jan 18, 2019

Gracias. Ha sido una maravillosa experiencia.\n\nThank you. It has been a wonderful experience.\n\nMerci Ce fut une expérience merveilleuse.

EO

Oct 31, 2018

Thanks for this nice course. I learned more things by this course. I was hate Grammar but now I like it because I learned. Thanks

By Shuchao C

Aug 1, 2018

I have purchased the Specialization but I feel very bad right now. So many students are copying others project works or simply submit empty projects. I even saw my project link being directly used by one of the students. Also, there is no moderator in the course page for at least a year and no one is answering any students question or complaint.

I don't recommend any of you guys to join in this Specialization because the course moderator can do nothing about the situation.

By Arifa S

Oct 20, 2020

it was great opportunity for me... thank you instructor for your lesson... and your teaching style was too good..

By MAURICIO C T

Oct 1, 2019

Very good course, with a light and clear content that helped to improve my English Teaching Skills and providing ways to make a good teacher tool box, in order to motivate students on the learning porcess.

Thank you alll for this great opportunity!

By Hugo E D L C C

Jan 19, 2019

By Erhan Ö

Nov 1, 2018

By Ahsan R

Nov 30, 2018

Excellent course, and very smart and sexy trainer. Really loved the course content.

By Alaa B

Oct 30, 2020

i like it, it made me much better at grammar.. thanks alot.

By Veritas V

Aug 10, 2020

This has been an extremely important course, since its inception, it has allowed me to acquire new knowledge in the area of grammar and especially in the preparation of documents for use in technological platforms. Everyone involved in the areas of English language document writing and translation, official document verification, and any English language science teacher should take this course.

By José A R N

Jan 25, 2018

My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.  

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.

Regards.

Jose Antonio

By LISA T

Aug 17, 2020

Finally after a long wait (waiting for peer assignment to be cleared) I finally have finished this course! Thank you all the instructors and peers! Hope we can meet someday in the global community, face-to-face! Really enjoy this specialization!~

By Fernando U

Nov 23, 2017

Only after doing this project that I deeply understood what I've studied in the specialization.

By Cristhian C G

Jul 22, 2020

This is a great course where you can find a lot of resources to improve your grammar .

By khadim s

Apr 4, 2018

I would like thank you so much our teachers and all of your assistant.

By Shubhangi

Oct 27, 2020

great and recommendable course. Perfectly designed.

By Daniele D D

Jan 11, 2021

Very usefull. Thanks to all the teachers!!

By Pui M

Jan 13, 2021

Good and interesting.

By Diana N V

Oct 22, 2020

Muy buen curso

By Mr. P N M

Aug 18, 2020

Nice course

By Mary L D B

Jan 5, 2021

Very Nice!

By Katia A V R

Oct 17, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Seongwoo J H

Aug 30, 2020

However learning with a project was apparently a good way to study English, being graded only by peers was a disappointing part of the course. More detailed guidance and feedback from an expert would enhance the credibility and effect of the course.

By Lorena S D

Nov 15, 2020

It's a really great project to review everything and to organize the ideas and keep it after the course.

By Marely T R

Jan 30, 2021

I loved this, it's fun and I enjoyed a lot to do each step!

By Lena k

Mar 12, 2020

Thank you coursera for helping me to learn more and more

By Vladimir N

Feb 5, 2020

It's very useful & interesting specialization for me.

