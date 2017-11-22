If you have taken the three courses in this specialization, you have learned a lot of grammar in the last few months. This will be a big help to your studies or your career. This capstone project will help you process what you've learned and help you remember it forever. You will create a grammar scrapbook of the difficult or interesting English grammatical structures that you studied in the specialization. You will choose a multi-media tool of your choice, such as video or e-book, to showcase proper use of the grammar. You will also give authentic examples of the grammar found in articles, movies, or songs to make the scrapbook interesting. This will be a scrapbook that you can keep with you long after this specialization ends.
This course is part of the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Mastering grammar will give you confidence in your speaking and writing of English. Furthermore, improving these skills will help you achieve your academic or professional goals. You learned a lot of important grammar in this specialization, and you want to make sure you will remember it. In this capstone, you will create a grammar scrapbook of difficult or interesting English grammatical structures--studied in the specialization--that you want to take with you. You will choose a multi-media tool of your choice, such as video or e-book, to showcase proper use of the grammar, and you will also give authentic examples of the grammar found in articles, movies, or songs to make the scrapbook interesting. Doing this project will help reinforce what you have learned in the past few months.
Choose Your Technology
This week, you'll spend time trying out different tools that you could use to create your scrapbook. Don't just choose the first thing you think of. Choose a technology tool that will make your project interesting and memorable.
Find Real-World Examples
You should have already chosen your grammar points and a technology tool to use for your capstone project.This week, you'll search for examples of the grammar points in various media sources. These examples will help to make your project more interesting.
Work in Progress
This week, you need to start putting your scrapbook together. Put the grammar and examples into your scrapbook and arrange them to look nice. Working with technology takes more time than you might expect, so don't get behind.
Reviews
- 5 stars86.17%
- 4 stars8.13%
- 3 stars0.81%
- 2 stars2.43%
- 1 star2.43%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERMEDIATE GRAMMAR PROJECT
THIS IS AN EXCELLENT COURSE. I STRONGLY RECOMMEND IT
Thank you coursera for helping me to learn more and more
Only after doing this project that I deeply understood what I've studied in the specialization.
i like it, it made me much better at grammar.. thanks alot.
About the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
This specialization covers common topics in intermediate grammar, such as perfect verb tenses and adjective clauses. It will also cover "tricky English" grammar topics that learners of English often find frustrating. The capstone will give you a chance to review all of the knowledge you've learned in the courses and create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.