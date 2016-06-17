WN
Feb 3, 2021
Big thanks to Prof Dae Ryun Chang for the creative explanation of this course, which I enjoyed very much. Also, I loved the interviews very informative course and I totally recommentd it.
LL
Mar 11, 2017
Thank you professor, it really make sense. The lecture structure is very clear and given examples are helpful to get better understanding. Also the interviews are insightful!
By Jaimee M•
Jun 17, 2016
Dae Ryun Chang is wonderful! I really enjoyed his videos. It was easy to understand easy to follow and all connected. I really enjoyed this course! Thank you!
By Lyris•
Mar 12, 2017
By BHANU S K•
Aug 13, 2020
Great professor, its fascinating to see how well he has researched about modern world cases and scenarios though being from 1960's generation .
By ALVIN A•
Jul 8, 2020
I loved this course as it helped me to understand how in modern time, cross industry approach has to be looked into for obtaining maximum result from sports industry and entertainment industry. In post COVID-19 situation the role of media and other online platforms will be having a great emphasis on content delivery in relation to sports as well as for maintaining the enthusiasm. Topics such as social media marketing, fandom creation, meme market etc. are reality of today and very important for marketing in present time. Unfortunately it is quirt questionable that they are being discussed with the necessary importance. This course, however, has provided a great insights into such aspects and hence was beneficial to a great extend.
By Jeanneth J•
Feb 28, 2017
Excellent instructor. All topics well explained and articulated. The discussion forums were insightful and the questions made me think and apply theory to practice. The length of each module was adequate and not too convoluted to follow. I particularly enjoyed the interviews that were conducted with industry majors that allowed me to see the practical use for the topics discussed. Great course! I'd take it again :)
By Suresh K•
Apr 4, 2020
The study of Sports & Entertainment Marketing was really an eye opener and the way it was taught in a very simplified manner along with the experts interviews, it really made a difference in my learning of the topics. I want to thank Professor and hope that I will keep learning and maximize the use of it in practical environment. Thanks once again!
By Soraia M•
Aug 26, 2020
This course was an excellent experience. Especially because and live in a country where Sports are the main source of our country brand and it helped me to understand how Sports Marketing is developed. On the other side, Entertainment Marketing was a special section where I learned how to value the importance of it in an economy.
By Adriano C C•
Apr 17, 2020
I really enjoyed this specialization course in International Entertainment and Sports Marketing. I learned new marketing concepts and found the interviews with Audi and Adidas Executives very instructive!
I congratulate our professor Dae Ryun Chang and Yonsei University to put together a great marketing material for the course.
By Samuel B•
Mar 29, 2021
Professor Chang provided a lot of insightful knowledge, interviews with experts were very interesting. The references and information, in general, will also be quite useful in the future, whenever I need to corroborate or recall about international Marketing. I'm glad I chose this specialization.
By Daria I•
Jun 5, 2020
I can say that this is probably best course I have! Content is so clear to understand and so interesting. From some point my teenage dream to work in sport marketing field came back to me again. Also I definitely try to study more about entertainment marketing as well.
By Siti Z A K•
Mar 4, 2021
Better Understanding of Marketing in entertainment and Sport. Very easy to understand with easy to implement examples as a tool provided in the course. The Lecturer is also very captivating by breaking down the sessions into easy to grasp the concept.
By Santiago G R•
Nov 7, 2020
Dynamic and interactive. The cases presented by professor Dae Ryun Chang and the interviews executed, summed up with his experience, make this course an amazing source of knowledge for people interested in the Sports or Entertainment industries.
By Otilia G•
Feb 2, 2022
This course collects a sum of practical marketing information explained with lots of easy-to-understand examples, and the case studies/interviews with experts were a lovely addition to the whole mix. Thank you!
By Wala A N•
Feb 4, 2021
By Eduardo S•
Aug 9, 2016
Very fun to watch without losing the educational purpose, the course offers a lot of good examples and interviews with professionals in marketing.
By Shashank T•
May 18, 2020
I have gain more insights on Sports & Entertainment marketing. How Cross Country marketing can impact the business and adding more revenue.
By Aya C•
Dec 5, 2020
it was a bit hard, but i liked it, i saw things and learned new stuff about marketing, i field the gaps i have in my marketing knowledge
By Chestha A•
Apr 29, 2020
One of the most exciting courses I have pursued. The instructor had a lot of energy and course material was very helpful. Two thumbs up!
By Tayssir•
May 26, 2017
great course...clear material...awesome interviews...definitely an eye-opener on the sports and entertainment marketing characteristics
By IGI-ODODO O•
Jul 3, 2020
It was useful and engaging. Also it made me see the importance of marketing in sports and entertainment marketing on a larger scale.
By KAPDI D S•
Sep 27, 2020
I Wish I Could Get a job also, I am trying my best to get one but I don't know how much this certification would be helpful to me
By Anastasiia K•
May 3, 2018
I really like the course, I think it was very useful for myself and hope that these knowledge will help me in my future
By Raphael P•
Oct 3, 2021
This course helped me have valuable knowledge of International Entertainment and Sports Marketing. Thank you so much.
By Santiago P•
Sep 10, 2020
Great, engaging teacher with whom I have learnt extremely interesting sports and entertainment marketing principles.
By Jacques R•
Feb 5, 2018
Professor is amazing...I liked it very much the way this course was taught! Many thanks for sharing those knowledge!