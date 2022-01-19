By Adelene Y•
Jan 18, 2022
I found this course to be useful. I have had the opportunity to attend international meetings in the past, and never did quite grasp how the interpreters in the booths operate. This course helped me gain a deeper appreciation for the interpreter's role, as well as opened my eyes to the workings of international organisations. Thank you.
By Tatiana N•
Nov 30, 2021
Thank you very much for such a comprehensive course. This course is very useful for interpreters and I will strongly recommend it to my colleagues. I have such a clear picture of how the international organizations work! Thank you so much.
By Olu e o E•
May 6, 2022
very educating, i high without question widen not only widen my knowledge on structure and functions of international organization as well as an exposure to the world of conference interpreting. Thank you
By Onyegesi C A•
May 11, 2022
This course is really important and interesting. I must affirm that the instructors are very competent and dispense their duty diligently. Thanks a lot for this rare and great opportunity.
By Irina v E•
Mar 15, 2022
The course exceeded my expectations. It provides loads of information useful for practicing interpreters. Assignments and quizzes are challenging and interesting.
By yanina l•
Mar 8, 2022
It was very interactive and the videos really helped me a lot. I really enjoyed it!
By LEIDY C•
Apr 5, 2022
Very informative
By Rania G•
Dec 24, 2021
Sublime course
By Yaqub R•
Apr 26, 2022
It is a very bad course. I do not see any advice. Tasks are very difficult and unnecessary