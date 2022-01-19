Chevron Left
This course is primarily aimed at students of conference interpreting, or people who wish to begin studying conference interpreting. It is based on a long-standing lecture course given by the oldest interpreting school in the world, the Faculty of Translation and Interpreting at the University of Geneva. Our course looks at organizations from a viewpoint which very few people ever get to see; international organizations seen from the interpreting booth. You will learn about the history, development, structure and functions of international organizations, and of course the question of multilingualism. The purpose of this course is to help you, as a budding interpreter or translator, to gain basic knowledge about the institutions which may be your future employers, and to give you the essential tools that you will need to easily and efficiently prepare yourself for working at an international organization. Naturally, Geneva – renowned for its uniquely high concentration of international organizations – takes centre stage in this course. Throughout this course, we will take you with us to visit a number of these organizations, and to benefit from interviews with various experts who will give us an insider’s view of multilateralism, multilingualism and the other topics broached in the course....

By Adelene Y

Jan 18, 2022

I found this course to be useful. I have had the opportunity to attend international meetings in the past, and never did quite grasp how the interpreters in the booths operate. This course helped me gain a deeper appreciation for the interpreter's role, as well as opened my eyes to the workings of international organisations. Thank you.

By Tatiana N

Nov 30, 2021

Thank you very much for such a comprehensive course. This course is very useful for interpreters and I will strongly recommend it to my colleagues. I have such a clear picture of how the international organizations work! Thank you so much.

By Olu e o E

May 6, 2022

very educating, i high without question widen not only widen my knowledge on structure and functions of international organization as well as an exposure to the world of conference interpreting. Thank you

By Onyegesi C A

May 11, 2022

This course is really important and interesting. I must affirm that the instructors are very competent and dispense their duty diligently. Thanks a lot for this rare and great opportunity.

By Irina v E

Mar 15, 2022

The course exceeded my expectations. It provides loads of information useful for practicing interpreters. Assignments and quizzes are challenging and interesting.

By yanina l

Mar 8, 2022

It was very interactive and the videos really helped me a lot. I really enjoyed it!

By LEIDY C

Apr 5, 2022

Very informative

By Rania G

Dec 24, 2021

Sublime course

By Yaqub R

Apr 26, 2022

It is a very bad course. I do not see any advice. Tasks are very difficult and unnecessary

