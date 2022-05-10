This course is primarily aimed at students of conference interpreting, or people who wish to begin studying conference interpreting. It is based on a long-standing lecture course given by the oldest interpreting school in the world, the Faculty of Translation and Interpreting at the University of Geneva.
University of Geneva
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
International Geneva
Welcome to Module 1 of our course. In this Module you will find out how Geneva became a centre of multilateralism, learn about the main international organizations in Geneva, and learn how to identify different kinds of international organization.
History, Evolution and Trends
Welcome to Module 2 of our course. In this Module you will learn about the founding of the first international organizations and the growth of the multilateral system. We will focus in particular on the League of Nations, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the UN system as a whole.
The Structure of International Organizations
Welcome to Module 3 of our course. In this Module you will learn about the legal status of international organizations and the functions of their basic texts. We will then examine the structure of organizations, focussing on identifying the various kinds of body found within them. Finally, you will learn about the different kinds of entity that make up the UN system, in particular the UN specialized agencies.
The Competencies and Functioning of International Organizations
Welcome to Module 4 of our course. In this Module you will learn about the mandates and roles of international organizations. We will look at the tendency of organizations' mandates to gradually expand, and the problems that can ensue. You will also learn how international organizations make decisions.
This course is really important and interesting. I must affirm that the instructors are very competent and dispense their duty diligently. Thanks a lot for this rare and great opportunity.
