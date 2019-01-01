Dominique Leveillé is a freelance translator and conference interpreter who has interpreted for most organizations of the United Nations system (UN Geneva, New York, Vienna, ILO, WHO, ITU, etc.) as well as for the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the European Union, and for various financial institutions and sports organizations. He has been a lecturer at the Interpreting Department of the Faculty of Translation and Interpreting of the University of Geneva since 1993, and has taught a course for all students of interpreting entitled "International Organizations, Parliamentary Procedure and Conference Terminology" since 2006.