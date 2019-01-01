Profile

Dominique Leveillé

Lecturer

    Bio

    Dominique Leveillé is a freelance translator and conference interpreter who has interpreted for most organizations of the United Nations system (UN Geneva, New York, Vienna, ILO, WHO, ITU, etc.) as well as for the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the European Union, and for various financial institutions and sports organizations. He has been a lecturer at the Interpreting Department of the Faculty of Translation and Interpreting of the University of Geneva since 1993, and has taught a course for all students of interpreting entitled "International Organizations, Parliamentary Procedure and Conference Terminology" since 2006.

    Courses

    International Organizations for Interpreters

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder