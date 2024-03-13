National Taiwan University
International Communication and East Asian Affairs (1)
Taught in English

Chen-Ling Hung
Chiaoning Su
Hui-Ju Tsai

Instructors: Chen-Ling Hung

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This is the first lecture in this series of course, offering learners an introduction to international communication and the recent issues in Taiwan. This lecture will provide learners the basic understanding of international communication, including the definition, history and key issues of current international communication. Then we will delve into special topics on digital technology and global information flow, including citizen journalism and disinformation and social responses in Taiwan. By the end of this course, learners will have gained a profound understanding of these evolving concepts and recent development of international communication and important issues in Taiwan.

8 videos2 readings1 assignment

This is the second lecture in this series of course, offering learners an in-depth understanding of the media landscape in both authoritarian and democratic countries and exploring the theoretical foundations of international communication. In this lecture, we will delve into how media theories interpret the historical and current roles played by news agencies, social media, and national media. Furthermore, we will closely examine their interaction with globalization, specific political systems, and international media. By the end of this course, you will have gained a profound understanding of these evolving concepts and their significant impact on today's media landscape. The lecture is also presented in a form of speech given by our three speakers, Thompson Chau, Chris Buckley and Phil Smith, on September 18th, 2023. The speakers will talk about their analysis and perspectives on how politics and civil society can interact within the realm of journalism, as well as the challenges or risks journalists might encounter in authoritarian countries. And at last, they would also give assessment on how the media in Taiwan is doing and what can media workers do to improve.

12 videos1 assignment

This module offers an in-depth exploration of the dynamic interplay between media transformation, platformization, and their influence on cultural identity within the sphere of global communication. Designed for students and professionals keen on understanding the complexities of contemporary media, this module provides a critical perspective on how digital technology and the rise of platforms are reshaping the way we communicate, perceive, and engage with media. Through a series of structured modules, participants will examine the evolution from traditional media to digital platforms, analyze the effects of media convergence and digitization, and explore how these changes impact cultural identities across the globe. The course blends theoretical knowledge with practical case studies, providing a comprehensive understanding of the current media landscape.

5 videos4 readings1 assignment1 peer review

This module begins with an exploration of branding principles and then focuses on Taiwan as a compelling case study of nation branding. In this module, learners will explore the intricate dynamics of nation branding, using Taiwan's experiences to illustrate broader concepts applicable to nations worldwide. Throughout this module, learners will delve into the fundamentals of nation branding. Specifically, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted nature of nation branding by exploring the strategies employed by countries to enhance their visibility, attract investment, and foster diplomatic relations on the global stage. While Taiwan serves as a focal point for analysis, our discussions will extend beyond its borders to encompass universal principles and strategies in nation branding. Whether learners are interested in diplomacy, marketing, or international relations, this module offers a nuanced perspective on the role of communication in shaping national identities and perceptions.

6 videos4 readings1 assignment

1 assignment2 peer reviews

Chen-Ling Hung
Chiaoning Su
