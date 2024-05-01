National Taiwan University
International Communication and East Asian Affairs (2)
National Taiwan University

International Communication and East Asian Affairs (2)

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

童涵浦 Hans H. Tung
Ming-sho Ho
Chen-Ling Hung

Instructors: 童涵浦 Hans H. Tung

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This is an introductory module to briefly discuss how China has changed since Xi Jinping came to power and how this change has led to the reorientation of America’s China policy from “engagement” to “competition.” It will first introduce Xi Jinping’s Third Revolution following Mao Zedong’s First Revolution and Deng Xiaoping’s Second Revolution, and then explain why Xi has launched this revolution. It is followed by explaining how this change is in conflict with the assumption of America’s “engagement policy.” And then we talk about how the Trump and Biden administrations’ have responded to this conflict. Finally, we will discuss whether the strategic competition between the U.S. and China will evolve into a new cold war.

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 assignment

The module helps students navigate various changes Xi Jingping brought to China’s political economy. The module emphasizes the institutional foundation Deng Xiaoping laid down during the Reform era, and how it was gradually dismantled by Xi. The lesson also goes beyond domestic politics to talk about the international implications of Xi’s politics.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 assignment

This module focuses on the current state-society relations in China, exploring the collective dissatisfaction and resistance in Chinese society, as well as the strategies employed by the Chinese government to cope with these challenges.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 assignment

This module contains an introduction to youth politics in general as well as a worldwide and regional survey. The main focus is on the postwar evolution of student activism in Taiwan, and how this force helped the island nation’s democratization.

What's included

6 videos4 readings1 assignment

What's included

1 assignment3 peer reviews

Instructors

童涵浦 Hans H. Tung
National Taiwan University
0 Courses0 learners
Ming-sho Ho
National Taiwan University
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

National Taiwan University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions