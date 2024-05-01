"International Communication and East Asian Affairs: Current Political and Economic Conditions" is an online course provided by the Graduate Institute of Journalism, National Taiwan University, and Radio Taiwan International.
International Communication and East Asian Affairs (2)
Taught in English
Course
There are 5 modules in this course
This is an introductory module to briefly discuss how China has changed since Xi Jinping came to power and how this change has led to the reorientation of America’s China policy from “engagement” to “competition.” It will first introduce Xi Jinping’s Third Revolution following Mao Zedong’s First Revolution and Deng Xiaoping’s Second Revolution, and then explain why Xi has launched this revolution. It is followed by explaining how this change is in conflict with the assumption of America’s “engagement policy.” And then we talk about how the Trump and Biden administrations’ have responded to this conflict. Finally, we will discuss whether the strategic competition between the U.S. and China will evolve into a new cold war.
The module helps students navigate various changes Xi Jingping brought to China’s political economy. The module emphasizes the institutional foundation Deng Xiaoping laid down during the Reform era, and how it was gradually dismantled by Xi. The lesson also goes beyond domestic politics to talk about the international implications of Xi’s politics.
This module focuses on the current state-society relations in China, exploring the collective dissatisfaction and resistance in Chinese society, as well as the strategies employed by the Chinese government to cope with these challenges.
This module contains an introduction to youth politics in general as well as a worldwide and regional survey. The main focus is on the postwar evolution of student activism in Taiwan, and how this force helped the island nation’s democratization.
Instructors
Offered by
