Chelsea C. Chou

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Chelsea C. Chou is an Associate Professor at the Graduate Institute of National Development at National Taiwan University. Chou received her Ph.D. in the Department of Government at Cornell University. In 2022-3, she was a Fulbright visiting scholar at the Institute of East Asian Studies at UC Berkeley. Her research focuses on state-society relations and social policy-making in China. She is currently the Director of International Affairs (2021-22; 2023-) and the Director of East Asian Studies Program (2019-22; 2023-) in the College of Social Sciences at National Taiwan University. She is also a member of the Mainland China Affairs Committee of the Taipei City Government (2021-). Her broader research fields include Comparative Politics, Authoritarianism, Social Policies, and Chinese Politics.

    Courses - English

    International Communication and East Asian Affairs (2)

