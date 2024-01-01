Hans H. Tung is a professor in the Department of Political Science and a faculty associate of the Behavioral and Data Science Research Center at National Taiwan University. He serves on the editorial boards for Humanities & Social Sciences Communications, PLOS ONE, and the Cambridge University Press book series on Taiwan Studies. He received his Ph.D. in Government from Harvard University. He is primarily interested in formal and empirical analyses of the political-economic dynamics under authoritarian rule at both macro and micro levels, and has authored several articles in academic journals such as Political Communication, Review of International Organizations, Journal of Theoretical Politics, Nature Communications, Japanese Economic Review, and Public Opinion Quarterly. More specifically, one strand of his research seeks to uncover the political logic of institutional development under authoritarian regimes. A second strand of his research explores more fundamentally individuals’ political-economic decision-making through experimental methods and data. A third strand builds on the theoretical insights developed from other parts of his research to address various issues regarding how China’s rise on the world stage affects the regional dynamics in East Asia. He was awarded the 2022 Kaid-Sanders Best Political Communication Article of the Year Award by the International Communication Association in 2023.