This course provides an introduction to International Organizations and the United Nations, and explores how business and management tools can be applied in these settings to achieve better, more effective results. With a focus on cross-sector partnerships in a changing world, the course offers you insights into the inner workings of international organizations and the challenges they face today. It will introduce you to effective, state-of-the art management tools and principles to help you lead change in this world – taught by senior staff of international organizations themselves.
University of Geneva
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
Welcome to this course on International Organizations Management. Over the next five weeks, we will explore the inner workings of International Organizations and the United Nations and learn how business and management tools can be applied in these settings. The course is structured into five modules, each with a focus on a different aspect of international organizations, and includes lectures, discussions and readings to dive deeper into particular topics. To qualify for a course certificate, you must complete and score above 80% on all five of the end of module quizzes. See more details in the course syllabus below, then let's get started with Week 1!
Introduction to International Organizations
In the first module of our course on International Organizations Management, we provide an overview of the historical context and different ways of classifying international organizations in today's contemporary world. We will focus in particular on the United Nations – its origins, purposes, mandate, structure and activities – as the most important inter-governmental organization that coordinates global action on peace and security, humanitarian protection, human rights, and economic and social development.
The Shifting Context for International Organizations
In our second module, we will turn to the practice of international relations to understand how states engage with each other and other actors on the global stage. Today, international relations are about much more than the traditional study of states, security and power. From growing anti-trade sentiments, to the impact of climate change, to cyber-security in a hyper-connected world, most of the security threats of the 21st century will require greater cooperation across borders and collective action from governments, private sector and civil society. These shifts raise important questions for the future functioning of international organizations.
Leadership in the UN System
Now that you have a better understanding of the UN system, its shifting context, challenges and opportunities, we move on to explore the concept and practice of leadership in the UN. In this module, we will outline a conceptual framework and key literature on UN leadership. We explore different styles of leadership and examples of the practice of leadership by successive Secretaries General. We analyze several instruments of leadership – leadership through the power of convening, setting goals, marshalling evidence, and what we refer to as visionary leadership. We conclude by examining prospects for future UN leadership and multilateralism in a changing world.
Fabulous course to learn basics on how to lead an organization. It was super useful, I feel more prepared to lead my team and create space for them to align to a common vision.
I am very very impressed. I hope to do more coursers. However, i want to study the materials and videos again to fully grasp it. Then i will apply for other courses
With the timing of the course construction and lectures from the teachers are very well structured and connected. I appreciate it. Thank you all teachers and University and Geneva.
It is quite a good course. I am happy that I learnt something about International Organisations Management. I convey my thanks to the Team Coursera and the teaching team of the University of Geneva.
