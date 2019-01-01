Senior executive with 15+ years’ experience of leading high performing interdisciplinary teams across offices in Geneva, New York, Beijing, and San Francisco; currently heading the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Affiliate Network; prior to that, leading the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings in Davos and China, as well as its global expert communities; certified facilitator, public speaker, regular commentator on issues at the intersection of technology, society, and the economy; Professor of Practice at the University of Geneva and the Technical University of Munich, amongst others.