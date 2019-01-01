Profile

Sebastian Buckup

Visiting professor

Bio

Senior executive with 15+ years’ experience of leading high performing interdisciplinary teams across offices in Geneva, New York, Beijing, and San Francisco; currently heading the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Affiliate Network; prior to that, leading the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings in Davos and China, as well as its global expert communities; certified facilitator, public speaker, regular commentator on issues at the intersection of technology, society, and the economy; Professor of Practice at the University of Geneva and the Technical University of Munich, amongst others.

Courses

International Organizations Management

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder