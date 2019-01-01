Cassandra Quintanilla is a Communications consultant at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. She has been working as a teacher and research assistant for Claudia Gonzalez in the Marketing and Fundraising course at the International Organizations MBA since 2011 after graduating from the program herself. Her professional experience includes cultural and social events in Mexico, as well as conferences such as the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, where she joined as External Media staff. Prior to her MBA, she completed a Certificate in Politics at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Toulouse (Sciences Po) and a Bachelor degree in Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Monterrey.