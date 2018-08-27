J
May 13, 2022
It's an amazing journey with you all. Starting with the introduction by Julian Fleet to the last beautifully taken by Claudia and Cassandra. Thanks a lot. This indeed was an insightful one. Thank you
AA
Jul 5, 2020
This is definite one of the most interesting g course I have ever taken. The instructors are well grounded in the field with lots of experience in International Development and United Nations system.
By Daniel G•
Aug 27, 2018
The Course is very good taught me everything i needed to learn, i hope to add to my CV by purchasing the certificate in September as soon as i get fund for it. Introducing me to marketing, communication and fundraising. I find very useful because i can use that to apply for jobs in Market communication, and PR. Can now care out more research, and extensive reading in marketing, communication and PR. As a graduate of International Relation and Politics. Knowledge in International Law and Global Justice which i started for my Masters but withdrawal as a result of financial difficulties. Addition this course; International Organization management has taking me one step closer of my dream of working for International Organizations such as UN, UNICEF, UNDO, World Bank, International Criminal Court etc and NGOs. These and many more course am adding relating to international field to enhance my knowledge and enrich my CV. All i need now is experience to get me all set to my career goals.
By Monika H•
Aug 12, 2020
I received my certificate but it says it’s been signed by Prof. John Doe and the signature says ‘ Signature’.
With all respect, this is not a certificate that can be treated as genuine.
I will be laughed at by anyone who sees this certificate.
By Maria M•
May 16, 2019
The course covers all managerial topics, explaining application of those on the NGOs. There are a lot of practical examples, and readings for further study.
By Mahendra K D•
Mar 6, 2020
It is quite a good course. I am happy that I learnt something about International Organisations Management. I convey my thanks to the Team Coursera and the teaching team of the University of Geneva.
By Mark N O•
May 15, 2019
This was one of the best mind bungling course. its was short and quite interesting. i liked my professor Claudia Gonzalez with her wide experience in Diplomacy and Marketing .
By Karim A•
Aug 22, 2019
It was a very nice course. I have learned many new things. What I would have liked to see, however, is some of the video materials (provided in form of links) to be played during the videos.
By Matilda N•
Apr 3, 2019
I found the course incredibly well-designed and compelling. I completed it within a short period because it was highly engaging and interesting. The lectures were well-presented and the readings interesting and made me reflect deeply. I would highly recommend this as an introduction to the management of international organisations.
By Amadou B•
Feb 16, 2019
Je trouve le cours intéressent et j'aurai souhaité que l'université de Geneve puisse proposer une suite certifiante à ce cours pour plus d'approfondissement pour des gens comme moi qui rêvent d'intégrer une organisations internationales et pouvoir participer à un cet impact positif qu'elles laissent aux plus démunis.
By Atulinde J•
Sep 24, 2020
I wished the course could continue. The time I spent learning is worth it, the course has given me broad and well compacted understanding of international organisations, right from history. I have had to reflect many times on what NGOs can adapt to effectively engage with a variety stakeholders, how they can become more visible, communicate their impact and mobilise more resources through fundraising as opposed to tracking and responding to calls for concepts and proposals.
At the end of this course, I feel much more confident with my ability to support the strategic governance of NGOs. I wish there can be another stage of this course. A very special thank you to all the presenters, the University of Geneva ,and of course, the Coursera team for such making this resource accessible and affordable to everyone interested.
By Tim R S•
May 3, 2020
This course is a well structured and organized form of online education, that I can recommend to anyone interested in IO and international issues. I leared a lot from the high level education of the Universite de Geneve Professors and I want to thank everyone who helped creating this course for a broad online target group. Kind regards
By Gloria O•
Jun 1, 2019
Thank you for the scholarship for this course! I have loved every aspect of this learning and I have learned so much within this period. It was challenging enough, well paced with very many useful resources. I'm really glad I got to learn so many new concepts and hear from a wide range of professionals.
By Matthew A Y•
Aug 3, 2018
This course has simply blown my mind and opened my eyes to the complexities of International Organizations. I have further respect to those people in the field and also want to work towards being a part of their wonderful world.
By Muhammad A A•
Jun 7, 2020
Great course with a solid introduction to qualitative research methods. Loved the enthusiasm in the videos and the assignments were practical and great practice to use the methods taught.
By Farhana A C•
May 20, 2019
International Organizations Management Course by Coursera is very helpful and effective. I am very pleased to be a part of the Course. It has successfully covered the crucial and relevant subject matters pertaining to International Organization management. The evaluation system following each week was also useful. My sincere thanks and gratitude to the University of Geneva and all the resource persons who worked hard to make this course useful.
By Abdulmalik A A•
Jul 6, 2020
By Cameron C•
Aug 6, 2020
I enjoyed the course as a whole, particularly the final module. There were however a few issues that might be reviewed in the provisions of the course going forward. First of all, the transcript of the lectures is riddled with errors, and would perhaps benefit from some editing and review. Second, a number of the links to reading materials did not in fact link to the document in question, or linked to expired websites. Besides that, I learned a lot and thank you for the opportunity to take this course!
By Spyros V•
May 12, 2019
it is an excellent course, i would prefer if it was less historical context and more managerial aspects.
By Luis H•
Jan 16, 2020
Some of the parts are too weak and unclear, the PPPs part the most
By Luis G•
Aug 25, 2020
Es un curso impartido por profesores experimentados y de prestigio con un contenido que da una idea general y bastante completa para poder iniciarse en el mundo de las organizaciones internacionales. El curso en general está bien estructurado y explicado. También hay lecturas adicionales interesantes en todos los temas.
En lo referente a la gestión propiamente dicha, hacen una explicación superficial, pero precisa y con muchas lecturas y ayuda para que uno pueda profundizar. Evidentemente, no es suficiente para gestionar una organización internacional, pero da las ideas generales y herramientas para poder iniciar el camino..
Tengo un MBA dirigido hacia las empresas y con este curso me han dado un enfoque hacia las IOs. Me ha parecido muy interesante y recomendable para el que quiera trabajar en este tipo de organizaciones.
Le doy las gracias y enhorabuena a la universidad de Ginebra y a todos los profesores del curso.
Un saludo,
L.G.A.
By Ashutosh M•
Jul 18, 2021
an informative beginner course for international management and provides one with knowledge of the inner workings of the United Nations and equips them with basic management skills that can be catered to both private sector and public organizations. The instructors are incredible and I learnt many insightful things. There should be an advance version of this course delving more in depth and of more duration which could be considered as an advanced MBA.
By Waqar A•
Nov 28, 2019
It was very interesting and useful course. Professor Claudia Gonzalez and her team have explained things in very simple and easy to understand way. no doubt I have learned a lot through this course.
Thanks Coursera for giving me opportunity and such wonderful platform to learn and enhance academic and professional skills.
By Temple N C•
May 26, 2019
I highly recommend this course to anyone who seeks to have a well rounded background understanding of IOs management. The course content, video aided instructional materials and the the instructors' delivery surpassed my expectations. I am amazed that this offering is FREE!
By Paulina H•
May 5, 2022
Las exposiciones fueron claras, concisas y ricas en información asi como en analisis. Los materiales fueron practicos y oportunos. El curso abarcó mas temas de lo que esperaba y tenían un enfoque global e international.
By Jesutofunmi D A•
May 14, 2022
By MD. R A•
Oct 7, 2018
This is beyond doubt that International Organization Management is five star class and I am proud to complete through coursera.