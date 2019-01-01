Stephan Mergenthaler is a Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Strategic Intelligence at the World Economic Forum. In this capacity, he oversees the Forum’s global expert networks as well as its strategic analysis capacity on global trends. He also serves as lecturer and academic fellow at the University of Geneva. Prior to joining the World Economic Forum, he served as Research Associate with the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin (GPPi). He holds an M.Sc. in International Relations from the London School of Economics, a Master of International Affairs from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) as well as a PhD in International Relations from Humboldt University Berlin. He was a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum as well as a visiting fellow at Beijing University’s School of International Studies.