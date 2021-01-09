About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Acquire a system-wide perspective on international development and categorize the main actors, trends and challenges of the global environment.

  • Frame the strategic landscape in which international organizations operate and identify their main governance systems.

  • Understand the international funding landscape and the main financing mechanisms put in place to achieve global development objectives.

  • Manage the international organizations’ multi-cultural environment and leverage on human capital through a strategic approach.

Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

SHORT INTRODUCTION OF THE COURSE

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

WEEK 1 - INTRODUCING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: GOALS, ACTORS AND TRENDS

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

WEEK 2 - GOVERNANCE IN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

WEEK 3 - FUNDING AND FINANCING FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min)

