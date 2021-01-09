Welcome!
This course provides participants with the opportunity to explore the multifaceted concept of international development in order to be able to interpret and lead its challenges, opportunities and constant evolutions. Starting from an in-depth analysis of the current international development architecture, its key actors and trends, the course then illustrates the main international organizations' governance systems; identifies their funding and financing tools necessary to implement development programs and achieve sustainable development goals; and explains how to effectively leverage on human capital to drive organizational success and be ‘fit for purpose’ in an ever changing international development scenario. The course is delivered by both Bocconi University and SDA Bocconi School of Management faculty involved in programs as the EMMIO - Executive Master in Management of International Organizations. The course also provides participants with the opportunity to learn from the experience of senior professionals serving International Organizations at all levels.