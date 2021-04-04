KO
Feb 20, 2021
A well thought out program, very detailed, full of information. I learnt a great deal from this course, I would gladly recommend it for anyone who is passionate about International Development.
HR
Nov 7, 2021
Complete, a lot of information. A good introduction to International Development and the role of HR management in order to achieve the Agenda 2030.
By Semen P•
Apr 4, 2021
The course starts with really valuable insights into main trends of modern IO management, but goes on with questionable points on the HR mainstreams. The interviews might be helpful, although the question is not always answered. 50% of video lectures are written/narrated in absolutely non-understandable language (for non-native speakers), the speed is not adjusted to the listener, it is therefore much more helpful to read the transcript. The true value of the quizzes doesn´t require any critical thinking - the tasks are mostly oriented towards "choose three trends" or "choose the relevant..." etc. Final quiz can be easily done without any preparatory work or going through the materials of the week. The absence of the literature on the topics discussed is another minus. The quizzes themselves haven´t been checked for spelling etc., there was even one case when the question was asked twice within one quiz (week 3 or 4, can not quite remember).
By Elena D P•
Nov 27, 2020
This course provides a general and accessible academic introduction to SDGs in all its facets. A highly interdisciplinary team of experts offers their insight into the intricacies of the matter.
The emergence of the SDGs and each goal were critically reflected upon.
I have acquired an understanding of how the SDGs relate to addressing global challenges such as inequality, climate change, poverty, unsustainable consumption and production, peace and security. The course has helped me to reflect on the challenges with which the SDGs are confronted, giving a very realistic outlook on the SDGs I find the couse really excellent and a great way to reflect critically on the 17 goals. It also inspiring me to think about how we can reform, adapt and continue making progress. Thank you.
By Alpha K•
May 3, 2022
This course have help me take more critical decision and a closer look on how international systems work.
By Ashina M B L M•
Dec 29, 2020
This course provides participants with the opportunity to explore the multifaceted concept of international development in order to be able to interpret and lead its challenges, opportunities and constant evolutions. Starting from an in-depth analysis of the current international development architecture, its key actors and trends, the course then illustrates the main international organizations' governance systems; identifies their funding and financing tools necessary to implement development programs and achieve sustainable development goals; and explains how to effectively leverage on human capital to drive organizational success and be ‘fit for purpose’ in an ever changing international development scenario.
By Andrea F•
Jan 8, 2021
I strongly recommend this course able to provide you with a deeper knowledge of international development, the actors involved, the funding governance mechanism in international development, the funding and innovative financing aspects that are crucial to sustaining the activities and mandates of IOs today and in the future, the shift from personal administration to strategic agent management, as well as about what is needed today to succeed as a professional serving international development, with the participation of many experts about the topics.
By Kelejehovah E O•
Feb 21, 2021
By Aaron L•
Jan 21, 2021
Excelente para comprender el manejo de organizaciones bi y multilaterales además de su papel en el mundo, tema de importancia emergente en la actualidad y para el futuro.
By Arturo E H A•
Jul 16, 2021
Una forma amena e interesante de aprender, respaldada por las principales instituciones educativas del mundo. Muy buena opción que recomiendo ampliamente
By Helena C R•
Nov 8, 2021
By Christopher O•
Feb 16, 2022
I found this course extremely helpful in my aim to research possible MA degrees in the future.
By Anne S•
May 25, 2021
Great Course. Up to date and relevant.
By Ramunė M•
Apr 21, 2022
Super! Thank You :)
By Phalguni S B•
Dec 26, 2020
It was great 👍
By Andre•
Jan 30, 2022
This course is very useful for people with beginner to intermediate level of knowledge on International Development and International Organizations (IOs). It provides a comprehensive discussion on a variety of subjects in international development management, from who the actors are, funding mechanisms, to human resource management along with challenges and innovative ways for IOs in fulfilling their mandates moving forward.
For improvement, I think it would be good to include more real-life and concrete examples of some of the concepts that were discussed, as well as simplifying some of the explanations so it can be better understood, especially since this topic covers a lot of technical areas and jargons. Overall it was a very insightful lesson and helped me understand more about the management side of international development, thank you Bocconi University and Coursera!
By Gwenola B•
Feb 15, 2022
Very interesting course, very well structured. I really enjoyed the chapter on financing development. Most professional participants are very clear and relevant, but some of them bring a minor contribution to the class. In general, there is a good dynamic and the class is never boring. A major point of improvement would be the assessment (per chapter and final), that is very basic and doesn't reflect a good understanding of the class. I recommend following this course, that allows to get an overview and of the main challenges and trends of management of international development.
By Julio C C•
Jan 6, 2021
This course is one of its kind, I was expecting to learn exactly the knowledge I have gotten. It allowed learning detailedly about financing for development, human resources management, governance among and within organizations, and what is expected to be done by IO's in the near future and nowadays.
By Abdullahi S•
Aug 24, 2021
The course has given me the view of management at international level and how it is possible to achieve the 2030 Agenda. This course will be a plus to anyone in Public Health
By Sophia D•
Jan 10, 2021
I am so happy I took this course. I have learnt a lot and polished my writing skills! Thanks a lot!