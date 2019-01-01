Alexander Maximilian Hiedemann is Lecturer of Government, Health and Not for Profit at SDA Bocconi School of Management and teaches courses related to "Management of International Organizations and NGO's" at the Department of Policy Analysis and Public Management at Bocconi University. Since 2015 he is Program Coordinator of the EMMIO - Executive Master in Management of International Organizations at SDA Bocconi School of Management. His research activities focus on Operations Management in public administration and international organizations and he is the author of essays and articles on the subject.