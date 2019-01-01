Daniele Alesani is an academic fellow at Bocconi University and Lecturer of the EMMIO - Executive Master in Management of International Organisations. In his professional and academic career, he has extensively worked on the main issues related to financial management, change management, organizational development and business transformation in public sector organizations. Daniele accumulated more than 10 years of experience as an international civil servant within the United Nations system; he currently collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as Management Advisory Specialist.