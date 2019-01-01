Luca Brusati is associate professor of management at Udine University and senior instructor with the Government, Health & Not for Profit Division of SDA Bocconi, where he teaches “Strategic thinking and planning” in the Executive Master in Management of International Organizations (EMMIO) since its first edition. From 1999 to 2001 he served as Regional Advisor for Health Services Management (P5) for WHO Europe. He worked as a consultant, trainer or evaluator supporting public management reforms in thirty-five countries in four continents for a variety of multilateral and bilateral agencies.