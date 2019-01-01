Profile

Luca Brusati

Senior Instructor

    Bio

    Luca Brusati is associate professor of management at Udine University and senior instructor with the Government, Health & Not for Profit Division of SDA Bocconi, where he teaches “Strategic thinking and planning” in the Executive Master in Management of International Organizations (EMMIO) since its first edition. From 1999 to 2001 he served as Regional Advisor for Health Services Management (P5) for WHO Europe. He worked as a consultant, trainer or evaluator supporting public management reforms in thirty-five countries in four continents for a variety of multilateral and bilateral agencies.

    Courses

    Management of International Development: Towards Agenda 2030

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder