Claudia Gonzalez is Chief of public advocacy at UNICEF, and teaches marketing for the University of Geneva, in the IOMBA program. Previously, Claudia was the Head of Public Relations and Special Projects for the World Economic Forum, and later on for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, and Head of Marketing of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. She is a strategist with 15 year experience in integrated communications specialized in marketing and branding, including usage of social media, celebrities global events and campaigns.Claudia was previously a Diplomat for her home country Mexico and was a press correspondent for a number of years in different countries. Claudia’s academic background includes a Masters from LSE on Media and Communications.