Gilbert Probst

Professor, Organization and Management

Bio

Prof. Gilbert Probst is Managing Director, Leadership Office and Academic Affairs, and Dean of the Global Leadership Fellows Program at the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. He is also a full professor for organizational behavior and management and Co-director of the Executive-MBA program at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. Prof. Probst has a PhD as well as habilitation in business administration from the University of St. Gall, Switzerland. As a visiting faculty member he taught at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, as well as at the International Management Institute (IMI, merged into IMD) in Geneva. Prof. Probst also serves as the president of the board of Swiss Top Executive Training (SKU) and as a member of the board of the Swiss Management Society. He is founder of the Geneva Knowledge Forum as well as CORE, Center for Organizational Excellence at the Universities of St Gall, and Geneva and the Strategic Knowledge Group, Zürich. He is an award winning author of several books, papers and cases (Academy of Management Executive Best Paper Award, ECCH Best Case Award, Latsis Award for excellence in research; Guest editor for Organization Science). Moreover, Prof. Probst served as a Board member for Kuoni Travel Holding, Holcim, Acqiris, and as a consultant for various major companies such as BMW, Deutsche Bank, DaimlerChrysler, Hewlett Packard, Siemens, Swisscom, Winterthur Insurance, Swisslife. Coordinating professor of the MOOC "International Organizations Management".

Courses

International Organizations Management

