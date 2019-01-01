Profile

Lea Stadtler

Research Fellow

    Bio

    Dr. Lea Stadtler currently is Research Fellow at the Geneva PPP Center, University of Geneva. She has been working as teaching and research assistant at the Chair of Organization & Management of Prof. Gilbert Probst from October 2008 to December 2012. In her PhD thesis, she analyzed design challenges in public-private partnerships for development from the perspectives of interest alignment, governance, boundaries, and broker roles. Related papers have been published in the European Management Journal, M@n@gement, and the Journal of Corporate Citizenship. Moreover, she has published several case studies at ECCH and has won the EFMD Case Competition Award 2012, Inclusive Business Models Track. Since 2010, Lea has been working on various case studies and other publications as Visiting Researcher at INSEAD, Fontainebleau. Lea graduated in August 2008 from the University of Bamberg with a Masters in European Business Administration. Before, she completed a two-year apprenticeship and formal education program in a German private bank.

    Courses

    International Organizations Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder