Dr. Lea Stadtler currently is Research Fellow at the Geneva PPP Center, University of Geneva. She has been working as teaching and research assistant at the Chair of Organization & Management of Prof. Gilbert Probst from October 2008 to December 2012. In her PhD thesis, she analyzed design challenges in public-private partnerships for development from the perspectives of interest alignment, governance, boundaries, and broker roles. Related papers have been published in the European Management Journal, M@n@gement, and the Journal of Corporate Citizenship. Moreover, she has published several case studies at ECCH and has won the EFMD Case Competition Award 2012, Inclusive Business Models Track. Since 2010, Lea has been working on various case studies and other publications as Visiting Researcher at INSEAD, Fontainebleau. Lea graduated in August 2008 from the University of Bamberg with a Masters in European Business Administration. Before, she completed a two-year apprenticeship and formal education program in a German private bank.