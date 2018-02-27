JP
May 10, 2018
Very good at reinforcing the basics of a psychiatric assessment, and gives a broad understanding of issues in international psychiatry. Overall, a thoroughly enjoyable and useful course
JD
Sep 6, 2020
the best ever course in psychiatry I have seen so far. recommending everyone to do this.\n\nthank Prof Dinesh, dr Sheilds & dr.Jairam
By Linsey A•
Feb 26, 2018
Great content however the students who are grading the assignments don't give credit
By James T P•
May 11, 2018
By Jaswant S A K L D•
Sep 7, 2020
By Victoria F•
May 1, 2019
Not so good. The courses and quizzes are a but confusing. And the people giving the lectures does not look they are enjoying it. They look unwell or freaky
By ramachandra v•
Mar 16, 2021
very informative and helpful, as the name of the course suggests its foundation course and must have one.
By Lisanul H•
Dec 19, 2020
I benefitted a lot from the course. It's made me more interested about mental health.
By Paolo G•
Jul 9, 2020
Thank you so much for the learnings dear doctors!~ <3
By Limor K•
Dec 16, 2017
Great videos illustrating the materials.
By Richelle W•
May 21, 2020
Great and relatively easy course
By Natalia A•
Jan 10, 2019
Excellent course!!!
By Saeed F E E•
Feb 18, 2019
Thank you for all.
By Shalini B•
Jul 13, 2020
Perfect one!
By MANAN S•
Jul 10, 2020
Learnt History Taking, MSE, and cultural impact which is helpful in various diagnoses. Thank you.
By Heli D•
May 31, 2020
It is best course to improve your knowledge specially if you are in health care profession.
By LaDonna P T•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent course
By Samarpita P•
Jul 4, 2019
Except the assessment pattern, everything else was good about the course.
By Roxana T•
Sep 27, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course! The content of the course was well thought and engaging (videos, reading materials and assignments). I think the video case studies were particularly well made. The course is intended for people with a direct career interest in psychiatry/psychology (e.g., psychologist, students in a psychology bachelor), and includes assignments such as "mental state examination" , "patient history" (based on video case studies). However, you can take it also if you simply have a keen interest in psychiatry and work in a completely different field. It does help though if you take a few beginner courses on psychology and psychiatry before taking this one.
By kwesi i s•
Nov 13, 2020
This course was one of the finest courses I have signed onto and completed via coursera.The course materials provided were very helpful, informative, and educative. The course instructor was excellent in his delivery, and above all the university, University of Melbourne , who provided the course via coursera, is second to non in its delivery. How I would love to enroll in a full time course in this prestigious University.
By Chris T•
Dec 5, 2021
The level of expertise and focus on up to date research regarding social and psychiatric interventions was valuable in my continued learning. This course is not only a good introduction to the field of mental health support, but it is also a perfect refresher for those already in the field. I highly recommend if only for a refresher.
By Fardia M Z•
Oct 31, 2020
comprehensive and useful. i wish there is more content and videos
By Nontvaris P•
Oct 26, 2021
very excellent course
By Winston A W•
Oct 21, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Idorenyin N•
Nov 6, 2020
Excellent course.
By Sebastian S•
Nov 12, 2021
Fantastic course
By Ameer K•
Oct 13, 2020
Amazing course!