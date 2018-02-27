Chevron Left
4.6
stars
126 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

What are some of the skills required when interviewing patients? What information is required when taking a patient history or completing a mental state examination? These are just some of the questions you'll seek answers to as you work through the course material. Mental health is an important public issue across the world, and the role of the psychiatrist is crucial in helping to address these. This course aims to give you a more nuanced understanding of the role of a psychiatrist, developing clinical skills and therapeutic relationships. Understanding the impact of mental illness in society and ethics in medicine are some of the key themes central to this course. This course is designed to provide essential background knowledge and practical skills that apply to any mental health clinical setting....

JP

May 10, 2018

Very good at reinforcing the basics of a psychiatric assessment, and gives a broad understanding of issues in international psychiatry. Overall, a thoroughly enjoyable and useful course

JD

Sep 6, 2020

the best ever course in psychiatry I have seen so far. recommending everyone to do this.\n\nthank Prof Dinesh, dr Sheilds & dr.Jairam

By Linsey A

Feb 26, 2018

Great content however the students who are grading the assignments don't give credit

By James T P

May 11, 2018

By Jaswant S A K L D

Sep 7, 2020

By Victoria F

May 1, 2019

Not so good. The courses and quizzes are a but confusing. And the people giving the lectures does not look they are enjoying it. They look unwell or freaky

By ramachandra v

Mar 16, 2021

very informative and helpful, as the name of the course suggests its foundation course and must have one.

By Lisanul H

Dec 19, 2020

I benefitted a lot from the course. It's made me more interested about mental health.

By Paolo G

Jul 9, 2020

Thank you so much for the learnings dear doctors!~ <3

By Limor K

Dec 16, 2017

Great videos illustrating the materials.

By Richelle W

May 21, 2020

Great and relatively easy course

By Natalia A

Jan 10, 2019

Excellent course!!!

By Saeed F E E

Feb 18, 2019

Thank you for all.

By Shalini B

Jul 13, 2020

Perfect one!

By MANAN S

Jul 10, 2020

Learnt History Taking, MSE, and cultural impact which is helpful in various diagnoses. Thank you.

By Heli D

May 31, 2020

It is best course to improve your knowledge specially if you are in health care profession.

By LaDonna P T

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent course

By Samarpita P

Jul 4, 2019

Except the assessment pattern, everything else was good about the course.

By Roxana T

Sep 27, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course! The content of the course was well thought and engaging (videos, reading materials and assignments). I think the video case studies were particularly well made. The course is intended for people with a direct career interest in psychiatry/psychology (e.g., psychologist, students in a psychology bachelor), and includes assignments such as "mental state examination" , "patient history" (based on video case studies). However, you can take it also if you simply have a keen interest in psychiatry and work in a completely different field. It does help though if you take a few beginner courses on psychology and psychiatry before taking this one.

By kwesi i s

Nov 13, 2020

This course was one of the finest courses I have signed onto and completed via coursera.The course materials provided were very helpful, informative, and educative. The course instructor was excellent in his delivery, and above all the university, University of Melbourne , who provided the course via coursera, is second to non in its delivery. How I would love to enroll in a full time course in this prestigious University.

By Chris T

Dec 5, 2021

The level of expertise and focus on up to date research regarding social and psychiatric interventions was valuable in my continued learning. This course is not only a good introduction to the field of mental health support, but it is also a perfect refresher for those already in the field. I highly recommend if only for a refresher.

By Fardia M Z

Oct 31, 2020

comprehensive and useful. i wish there is more content and videos

By Nontvaris P

Oct 26, 2021

very excellent course

By Winston A W

Oct 21, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Idorenyin N

Nov 6, 2020

Excellent course.

By Sebastian S

Nov 12, 2021

Fantastic course

By Ameer K

Oct 13, 2020

Amazing course!

