About this Course

2,445 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course introduction & communication

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Clinical skills

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mental state examination

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Biopsychosocial Model

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF INTERNATIONAL PSYCHIATRY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder