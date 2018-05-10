What are some of the skills required when interviewing patients? What information is required when taking a patient history or
Foundations of International PsychiatryThe University of Melbourne
About this Course
Offered by
The University of Melbourne
The University of Melbourne is an internationally recognised research intensive University with a strong tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. Established in 1853, it is Australia's second oldest University.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course introduction & communication
Welcome to The University of Melbourne Massive Open Online Course in International Psychiatry. This course has been designed to provide essential background knowledge and practical skills for health professionals working with mentally unwell patients. In this first week of the course, you will learn about the importance of good communication skills.
Clinical skills
Welcome to the Clinical Skills module. The focus of this week's learning will on skills and concepts that come in useful when documenting a psychiatric patient history.
Mental state examination
The Mental State Examination (MSE) is a core skill in psychiatry, and an integral part of the patient interview. This week we will look at each component of the MSE, and how to classify, interpret, and document the patient’s presentation
The Biopsychosocial Model
Now that you are familiar with the Mental State Examination, you will be required to write and submit your second peer reviewed assignment for this course - documenting a mental state examination.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.77%
- 4 stars14.28%
- 3 stars0.79%
- 2 stars3.96%
- 1 star3.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF INTERNATIONAL PSYCHIATRY
Very good at reinforcing the basics of a psychiatric assessment, and gives a broad understanding of issues in international psychiatry. Overall, a thoroughly enjoyable and useful course
very informative and helpful, as the name of the course suggests its foundation course and must have one.
comprehensive and useful. i wish there is more content and videos
I benefitted a lot from the course. It's made me more interested about mental health.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.