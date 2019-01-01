Dr Greg Shields is a senior registrar in neuropsychiatry at South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust in the UK, and an honorary fellow in medical education with the University of Melbourne and World Psychiatric Association. While working as a research associate at the University of Sydney Electron Microscopy Unit he completed graduate studies in medicine. He trained as a psychiatrist at the Maudsley Hospital in London. Dr Shields has had an interest in medical education throughout his career, lecturing in microscopy, histology, medical ethics, and psychiatry. He is interested in novel ways of teaching psychiatry, and developing student interest in this speciality. He has a particular focus on global mental health education and transcultural psychiatry.