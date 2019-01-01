Dr Mahesh Jayaram is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Melbourne and coordinator for the Master of Psychiatry program. In addition to his teaching commitments, Mahesh also works as a Consultant Psychiatrist at Melbourne Health. He previously worked as a Consultant Psychiatrist in Leeds, UK for a number of years before moving to Melbourne. He is an editor of the Cochrane Schizophrenia Group and part of the Melbourne Neuropsychiatry Centre. His areas of research interest include evaluating novel interventions for schizophrenia, effectiveness of social media in health care information dissemination and improving service delivery through research. He has authored numerous scientific papers.