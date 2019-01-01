Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare by Imperial College London
About the Course
This course introduces you to the concepts, theories and application of Quality Improvement (QI) in healthcare from a global perspective. You will hear from patients, clinicians and academics what quality improvement means to them, and how they work together to deliver change. Studying the challenges, they faced and strategies they utilised to overcome those challenges, you will learn to apply and critique core QI methods, from experts in the field.
By the end of this module you will be able to:
1. Recognise the characteristics of different approaches to quality improvement in order to critique them and make decisions as to when to deploy them.
2. Explain the necessary components of a structured approach to quality improvement in order to apply key quality improvement methods to support the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of improvement efforts....