Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Managing Healthcare Supply Chain Operations by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
In this course, you will have an opportunity to explore concepts and topics related to the design and management of operations and supply chains in the healthcare sector.
After an introduction to operations and supply chain management, you will examine the different dimensions and principles of quality and reflect on approaches to operational process improvement. Throughout this course, you will be given the opportunity to apply the course concepts to an operational process improvement project....