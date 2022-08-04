About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Process Analysis
  • Operations Management
  • Supply Chain
  • Quality Assessment
  • Project Management
Instructor

Offered by

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Overview of Healthcare Supply Chain Operations

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Operations Processes

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Managing Quality

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Lean Systems and Quality Control

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

