Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT Cloud by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course is the last course in our series of four courses and builds on the previous three courses: IoT Devices, IoT Communications, and IoT Networking. After we have built and programmed a small self-driving vehicle, we then set out to enhance its connectivity and add important security infrastructure. In this course we will now look closer into various remaining types of decentralized network topography. In the lab, we will additionally cover important cloud technologies based on machine-learning. In the first two weeks' lectures, we will cover important components of networks. Metaphorically speaking, when you learn how the human body works, you start by understanding the "organs", the stomach, the liver, and so on. Likewise, we can best understand networks by understanding the individual components that make them up and their function. In this lecture series we will study "devices" such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and many more. We will learn about how they individually operate, how they are configured, and how they work together to achieve various network-wide properties and goals....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for IoT Cloud
By Gonzalo F C
•
Jan 6, 2022
The contents are great. The only thing that I would change is that the practical assignments are not related with the Cloud implementations of the IoT applications. There are many Cloud technologies provided by different vendors such as AWS, Azure, etc, that could be added as part of the practical part instead of orientate it to Machine Learning. Other than that I loved the course.