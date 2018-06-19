By Christine B•
Jun 19, 2018
Generous teacher sharing years of research. It was a bit "shattering" for a Christian to have your beliefs brought into question, but faith is faith, you either believe G-d or you don't. Overall it was a very good course and I recommend it to anyone who likes history, Biblical history, Israel and the Ancient Near East. The primary teacher, Dr Oded Lipschits , shares the spotlight with other specialists in the field which is quite enlightening.
By Susan P•
Aug 20, 2018
Exceptionally good course, cross-referencing historical and archaeological evidence with Biblical texts about the destruction of Jerusalem. Professor Lipschits is also drily hilarious. I can't recommend it highly enough.
By Carlos M•
Jul 15, 2020
A sumarized but complete and deep study of the geopolitical situations Judah had to face from the 7th to the 5th century BC. A very interesting and revealing course from the beginning until the end.
By Apollo•
Jan 7, 2017
The course was well presented and went in depth into the issues surrounding the kingdom of Judah and the city of Jerusalem during a tumultuous time in the 7th and 6th centuries BC.
By RODNEY C S•
Oct 18, 2016
Professor Lipschits and the other lecturers were exceptional with their presentations. I enjoyed the course very much and learned a lot. Thanks to Tel Aviv university.
By Vijay S•
Mar 21, 2019
The course is a very welcome addition to some of the others dealing with the ancient near east especially those dealing with the bible, historical jerusalem and so on
By Randy d•
Jun 14, 2017
This was a great course. Aside from its comprehensive scope, Lipschitz does a great job of mixing biblical text, archeology and extra-biblical sources. On the other hand, the course suffers from amateurish editing of the slides with typos and places where concepts are often repeated in the same slides and across slides.
These faults were distracting from what struck me as a world class introduction to the topic. I hope the instructor can bring in editors to help him tighten the presentation.
By John H•
Mar 22, 2016
Professor Lipschitz is an amazing lecturer. As a professional archeologist who focused on US prehistoric societies during my graduate studies, I find this class fascinating. The ability to tie archeology to history through written documents is an approach that works quite well. Professor Lipschitz’ use of maps in the lectures really helps to follow the battles and takeovers throughout the Fertile Crescent. I also have to recognize the excellent lecture that Professor Cohen presented on the Babylonian Chronicles. I hope at some point, Professor Cohen is able to present a full class on Assyriology. I will also sign up for any additional courses taught by Professor Lipschitz.
By PhantomDuck1980•
Dec 8, 2017
Honestly, I learned a lot and important thinkgs through this course. I understand why it may lead many to abandon it. And the reason is that, objectively, compared to Coursera's other courses, is definitely more difficult. However, my point is that such a topic, with lots of information, names and chronologies, could not be taught otherwise. I would like to thank Professor Oded Lipschits, as well as his entire scientific team for the excellent course. It was important for me to fill my learning gaps in issues, that are directly related to the Aegean cultures and especially the ancient Greek civilization. Greetings from Greece and the city of Thessaloniki!!
By Márcio M R•
Feb 24, 2020
Dear course friends
The Fall and Rise of Jerusalem
I want to express my deep gratitude for this incredible opportunity to participate in the course “The Fall and Rise of Jerusalem”, taught by Professor Doctor Oded Lipschits, Director of the Sonia and Marco Nadler Institute of Archeology and Full Professor in the Department of Archeology and Ancient Near East Studies at the Tel-Aviv University.
I also thank each of the employees at Tel-Aviv University / Coursera who have worked together to make this partnership a real breadbasket of learning, so important and significant for the present time.
Brotherly Hug!
Márcio Monteiro Rocha
By Margaret s•
Mar 12, 2021
Thankyou so much for this excellent lecture on the Fall and Rise of Jerusalem
We were in Jerusalem 5 years ago and i really wished i had this information before i went. i would like to learn more and will continue to search for more lectures such as yours. When in Jerusalem 5 yrs ago we were in Tel Aviv , such a beautiful city .My ancesters from Lebanon immigrated through Tel Aviv in 1910, so this trip there and learning about the Land of Israel has been so fascinating and feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to travel there and now learn more about the history of the land.
Again thankyou so much
By David H•
Jan 6, 2018
I found the course very well presented and it followed a natural sequence of historical findings. Even though there's a lot going on in that part of the world the course shows the true facts of how the civilizations back then evolved and their days of glory and downfall. Jerusalem was small and regarded as remote to the great nations back then but it's interesting how much Jerusalem and Israel as a whole were much involved with all the history being made so long ago. I'd recommend this to anyone with an interest.
By Heather O•
Nov 22, 2020
This was a interesting class that gave not only the history behind the fall of Jeruselem but also the destruction of the temple and what happened in the land between the destruction and the resettlement of the city in the Persian Period. I would highly recommend this course to history students, anthropology students, archaeology students, and religion students who want a deeper understanding of this time.
By RICHARD J Y•
Apr 18, 2022
Good strong perspective on the real history of ancient Judah & the Middle East. Sometimes overwhelming due the number of facts punctuated by the dates & the supporting evidence but overall excellent, especially in factual presentation & chronological presentation. Showed how the Bible & other supporting ancient texts are more than just books of metaphor & faith.
By Eugenia C•
May 20, 2020
Dr. Lipschits was very clear and very linear in the way he explained the evidence. I also loved the guest lecuturers who added another dimension to the information that we needed to absorb. I feel like I would take more classes on this subject to learn more - a direct result of the how interesting the material was to the student.
By Charles H•
Apr 26, 2020
A truly fascinating course across all 6 Weeks. Professor Lipschits is a wonderful and informative teacher who provides an interesting and very well-informed picture of late Iron Age Judea and its transformation under Babylonian Rule and of the impact the exiled Judean elite had when they returned to Judea in the Persian Period.
By Lucy I D L R T•
Mar 25, 2017
La historia cuando es contada de forma amena, te permite un viaje al pasado y en ese viaje revisar los errores y aciertos que permanece en nuestro diario hacer. La historia no es solo conocimiento adquirido es hacer de ese conocimiento herramienta que te ayude a crecer en el presente y proyectar en el futuro.
By Qin L•
Aug 7, 2016
One of the best courses that I have ever taken. I hope that I had more time to read the recommended materials and to do the research before I completed the final project. Will Professor Lipschits and his team provide more courses on this platform regarding the history of Judah in other periods in the future?
By Kalman D•
Jan 2, 2018
I've not finished it yet (5 parts are done, hopefully I can do the last segment tonight) but I've found this course exceptionally good, well argued, detailed, meticulous - but also, very entertaining and interesting. Congratulations to Professor Lipschits and all the creators of the course.
By Francis E F•
Apr 25, 2020
The course is a deepening of these important landmarks in the life of Jerusalem. It provides a new outlook on these events using biblical, archaeological and historical data. Reference materials are easily provided those that are of the author. Thank you very much!
By Amelia O•
Mar 16, 2021
The course was challenging and full of information. Detailed and interesting, showing different aspects of the periods, monarchies and beylic conflicts. I learned and enjoyed so much specially getting to know about what happened through different sources. Thank you!
By Pablo E L B•
Jul 27, 2017
excelente curso. completo y muy bien estructurado para una mayor comprensión del contenido. un tema complejo estructurado de forma fácil para que el entendimiento esté al alcance de cualquiera con interés. Imágenes de calidad y muy útil uso de las fuentes históricas.
By Konrad L•
Dec 9, 2021
Hands down the best course I have so far completed on Coursera, teacher's dedication to the subject, amount of knowledge shared with learners, multiple interviews and content presented in a very digestible manner make this course truly amazing.
By Señorita B•
Jan 3, 2021
Excellent professor, with information presented very clearly. Makes a compelling case for understanding the Babylonian period as a time of continuity for certain areas of Judah, rather than a time of an emptying of the land due to exile.
By Krista Y P•
Dec 16, 2019
This is actually the first course that I have stuck through til the end. I loved it and It is so worth taking... The learning process it was a challenge for me, But i stuck to it and I passed. It was on class I refused to give up!!!