Chevron Left
Back to Structural Equation Model and its Applications | 结构方程模型及其应用 (普通话)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Structural Equation Model and its Applications | 结构方程模型及其应用 (普通话) by The Chinese University of Hong Kong

4.7
stars
81 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

在社会学、心理学、教育学、经济学、管理学、市场学等研究领域的数据分析中，结构方程建模是当前最前沿的统计方法中应用最广、研究最多的一个。它包含了方差分析、回归分析、路径分析和因子分析，弥补了传统回归分析和因子分析的不足，可以分析多因多果的联系、潜变量的关系，还可以处理多水平数据和纵向数据，是非常重要的多元数据分析工具。本课程系统地介绍结构方程模型和LISREL软件的应用，内容包括：结构方程分析（包括验证性因子分析）的基本概念、统计原理、在社会科学研究中的应用、常用模型及其LISREL程序、结果的解释和模型评价。学员应具备基本的统计知识（如：标准差、t-检验、相关系数），理解回归分析和因子分析的概念。 注：本课程配套教材为《结构方程模型及其应用》（以LISREL软件为例）。...

Top reviews

BY

Jun 10, 2016

A very practical course. I am in the middle of it, and it is a bit challenging for me but useful. Thanks!

LS

May 7, 2021

教授的讲解浅显易懂，由浅入深，并不需要强大的数学基础就能明白课堂内容。一些小小的感受也仅供参考，就是在完成练习时，没有针对错题的反馈，因此有时不太清楚自己哪里错，哪里部分还没有弄明白。

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 36 Reviews for Structural Equation Model and its Applications | 结构方程模型及其应用 (普通话)

By Mauricio V

Jun 13, 2016

I'll have to wait for the english version. Great material but my chinese is basic.

By rqlin

Aug 27, 2019

通过视频教学和课程作业，辅之推荐用书，学完课程后重新再来看书，收获很多，感谢侯教授及相关为这个课程贡献的老和志愿者，非常谢谢您们~

By Kaiwen B

Jun 27, 2021

T​his is a fantastic course giving a very solid introduction to the wonderful world of SEM. Prof. Hau is great at explaining extremly difficult concepts in effective ways. However, I do hope this course could be more project-oriented and give us more lab assignments that involve real data. In addition, I am wondering if more people would benefit from this course if the course is taught with Mplus and R.

By 何璧珠

Jul 11, 2018

Great course, but learners need to take a lot of time digesting. I've watched some of the videos more than 3 times

By Sammi

Apr 10, 2016

整个学习过程由浅入深，接受起来不是很困难，适合零基础学习，讲解的很清晰，老师也会及时的对课后疑问进行解答。如果老师能够讲几个从操作到结果分析完整的例子就更好了

By Bo Y

Jun 10, 2016

A very practical course. I am in the middle of it, and it is a bit challenging for me but useful. Thanks!

By 曾娟

Sep 7, 2020

课程讲解很详细，配合课本食用甚佳，感谢侯教授及其团队，虽然看不了视频，但通过看字幕，认真完成所有测试题，对很多SEM的概念、原理、操作有了深刻的了解。

By SaSa

Feb 8, 2018

老师讲解重点突出，搭配上教材学习，感觉SEM突然没有想象中的那么难了。

By 陈慧

Jun 4, 2016

很好！

By Ke F

Apr 23, 2021

Great course! However, it seems the course group has not fixed the errors in the course nor answered questions in the forum for quiet a long period of time. It's such a pity and I hope the team can keep the course updated in the near future.

By Jingbo H

Mar 3, 2018

very good course for fresh researcher who want to master SEM skill. It's easy enough and gives me the whole picture of SEM.

By Chen S

Apr 8, 2018

在coursera上完的第一门课，特此留念，上一次打开这个课程视频，是6年前。由于缺乏勇气，惰性，没有坚持下来。现在工作中急需使用SEM，不得不学。因此，又回到coursera，讲的浅显易懂，让我对SEM的理解又深入一个层次。非常感谢

By lian s

May 7, 2021

教授的讲解浅显易懂，由浅入深，并不需要强大的数学基础就能明白课堂内容。一些小小的感受也仅供参考，就是在完成练习时，没有针对错题的反馈，因此有时不太清楚自己哪里错，哪里部分还没有弄明白。

By Yi X

Mar 5, 2018

This is a really good course on SEM. I strongly recommend it!

By Plateau

Dec 23, 2016

单打独斗地学完了侯老师的SEM课程，虽然考试通过了，但还需要自己哦反复的练习和琢磨，才能更系统稳固地掌握SEM方法

By Wang H

Jun 3, 2016

Very clear and useful course for studying SEM model!

By DING_Chenzhao

Mar 2, 2017

非常适合有一定生物统计学基础的SEM初学者，能够帮助建立SEM的大体框架并解决常见的一些问题。

By Olivia_liu

Sep 11, 2017

老师讲的非常透彻，对于自己学习结构方程模型并运用于实际数据分析中有很大帮助

By CAN W

Aug 1, 2017

老师做的很有心。不过用过AMOS之后有点不太确定LISREL是否有必要

By 唐劲飞

Jun 20, 2016

陆生学习会有语言障碍，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，

By Wang Z

Mar 23, 2020

非常感谢候教授！课程设置非常好，讲授深入浅出，获益匪浅！

By 雪莹 曹

May 22, 2018

是接触结构方程模型的入门经典课程！值得学习！

By 张伟健

Dec 26, 2016

从实际应用出发，没有太多数学方面的困扰

By Stacy G

Sep 7, 2016

课程很棒！教给我很重要的技能。

By yulin1994

Jun 7, 2016

老师讲解非常详细，耐心有逻辑

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder