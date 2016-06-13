BY
Jun 10, 2016
A very practical course. I am in the middle of it, and it is a bit challenging for me but useful. Thanks!
LS
May 7, 2021
教授的讲解浅显易懂，由浅入深，并不需要强大的数学基础就能明白课堂内容。一些小小的感受也仅供参考，就是在完成练习时，没有针对错题的反馈，因此有时不太清楚自己哪里错，哪里部分还没有弄明白。
By Mauricio V•
Jun 13, 2016
I'll have to wait for the english version. Great material but my chinese is basic.
By rqlin•
Aug 27, 2019
通过视频教学和课程作业，辅之推荐用书，学完课程后重新再来看书，收获很多，感谢侯教授及相关为这个课程贡献的老和志愿者，非常谢谢您们~
By Kaiwen B•
Jun 27, 2021
This is a fantastic course giving a very solid introduction to the wonderful world of SEM. Prof. Hau is great at explaining extremly difficult concepts in effective ways. However, I do hope this course could be more project-oriented and give us more lab assignments that involve real data. In addition, I am wondering if more people would benefit from this course if the course is taught with Mplus and R.
By 何璧珠•
Jul 11, 2018
Great course, but learners need to take a lot of time digesting. I've watched some of the videos more than 3 times
By Sammi•
Apr 10, 2016
整个学习过程由浅入深，接受起来不是很困难，适合零基础学习，讲解的很清晰，老师也会及时的对课后疑问进行解答。如果老师能够讲几个从操作到结果分析完整的例子就更好了
By Bo Y•
Jun 10, 2016
By 曾娟•
Sep 7, 2020
课程讲解很详细，配合课本食用甚佳，感谢侯教授及其团队，虽然看不了视频，但通过看字幕，认真完成所有测试题，对很多SEM的概念、原理、操作有了深刻的了解。
By SaSa•
Feb 8, 2018
老师讲解重点突出，搭配上教材学习，感觉SEM突然没有想象中的那么难了。
By 陈慧•
Jun 4, 2016
很好！
By Ke F•
Apr 23, 2021
Great course! However, it seems the course group has not fixed the errors in the course nor answered questions in the forum for quiet a long period of time. It's such a pity and I hope the team can keep the course updated in the near future.
By Jingbo H•
Mar 3, 2018
very good course for fresh researcher who want to master SEM skill. It's easy enough and gives me the whole picture of SEM.
By Chen S•
Apr 8, 2018
在coursera上完的第一门课，特此留念，上一次打开这个课程视频，是6年前。由于缺乏勇气，惰性，没有坚持下来。现在工作中急需使用SEM，不得不学。因此，又回到coursera，讲的浅显易懂，让我对SEM的理解又深入一个层次。非常感谢
By lian s•
May 7, 2021
By Yi X•
Mar 5, 2018
This is a really good course on SEM. I strongly recommend it!
By Plateau•
Dec 23, 2016
单打独斗地学完了侯老师的SEM课程，虽然考试通过了，但还需要自己哦反复的练习和琢磨，才能更系统稳固地掌握SEM方法
By Wang H•
Jun 3, 2016
Very clear and useful course for studying SEM model!
By DING_Chenzhao•
Mar 2, 2017
非常适合有一定生物统计学基础的SEM初学者，能够帮助建立SEM的大体框架并解决常见的一些问题。
By Olivia_liu•
Sep 11, 2017
老师讲的非常透彻，对于自己学习结构方程模型并运用于实际数据分析中有很大帮助
By CAN W•
Aug 1, 2017
老师做的很有心。不过用过AMOS之后有点不太确定LISREL是否有必要
By 唐劲飞•
Jun 20, 2016
陆生学习会有语言障碍，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，，
By Wang Z•
Mar 23, 2020
非常感谢候教授！课程设置非常好，讲授深入浅出，获益匪浅！
By 雪莹 曹•
May 22, 2018
是接触结构方程模型的入门经典课程！值得学习！
By 张伟健•
Dec 26, 2016
从实际应用出发，没有太多数学方面的困扰
By Stacy G•
Sep 7, 2016
课程很棒！教给我很重要的技能。
By yulin1994•
Jun 7, 2016
老师讲解非常详细，耐心有逻辑