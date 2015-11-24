Chevron Left
计算机操作系统 by Nanjing University

1946年第一台计算机面世之后，科学家与工程师们一直致力于让计算机更好地为人类工作，一代又一代操作系统因此应运而生。操作系统是计算机系统的灵魂，它管理计算机系统的资源，提供友善的人机互动，对于每一位计算机用户来说，认知和理解操作系统非常重要。 南京大学是中国最早从事，操作系统研发与教学的单位，1980年在中国首先出版了操作系统教程教材，至2014年该教材已更新至第五版。 本课程的教学组织为六个部分：计算机操作系统概述、处理器管理、存储管理、设备管理、文件管理、并发程序设计。学习者能够认知操作系统的基本概念与实现原理，并深入理解操作系统的设计方法与实现技术。 如果您是计算机科学、软件工程、电子、通信、控制、信息系统、电子商务、计算与信息科学等信息技术相关专业的学生，可以系统地学习本课程基本部分的内容，如果您想致力于操作系统的研发工作，可以进一步学习高级部分的内容；此外 如果您是计算机爱好者， 可以根据自己的需要，按需学习本课程相关部分的内容，建立对计算机操作系统整体或部分的认知。 本课程有三个特点：第一，强调计算机软硬件协同设计技术，讲授操作系统各个模块的实现方法、策略与算法；第二，从大型软件系统构造的角度看待操作系统的实现，训练学生以折中的方法和方案，综合解决宏观问题的能力；第三，采用工程师的立场，强调操作系统的构造特征，即概念大于理论、技术大于算法、整体先于局部，培养学生综合解决实际问题的能力。欢迎大家修读本课程！...
By 王力超

Nov 24, 2015

The teacher just read the PowerPoint,and his voice makes my sleepy.

By Jason M

Oct 6, 2015

It helped me a lot to understand the operation system from software point of view. Frankly speaking I was trying to understand it more from hardware and/or CPU point of view from beginning of the course. But it's fine that to learn it and enrich my knowledge.

By 杨郡

Dec 16, 2016

骆教授的课很有趣，特别是幻灯片做得非常棒，也不缺乏幽默感与亲和感。

By 浦攀

Aug 27, 2015

非常好的操作系统视频，是国内的这门课应该没有能够出南大之右的了。

By jichao.wang

Apr 18, 2016

挺好的, 可能自己基础不好听得比较吃力,但是教授讲的还是不错的

By 张云飞

Jan 20, 2016

问体上来说还是入门的，就合适我这种新手，非常感谢老师提供的课程

By 陈鹏

Dec 17, 2015

讲解很详细，基本可以把操作系统的所有知识点覆盖到！！！

By 吴争

Feb 20, 2016

感觉老师讲的很不错，很清晰，很实用。

By 刘若泽

Feb 17, 2017

非常好的课程，骆老师教的很棒！

By Halo丶K

Aug 30, 2015

ting bu dong

By 吕瑞龙

Jan 14, 2022

学习了很多实用的知识

By YPHFree

Dec 26, 2015

讲的不错,非常感谢~

By Weber X

Aug 26, 2015

very good

By zhou

Aug 20, 2015

very good

By 杨宗昊

Dec 17, 2016

还ok，比较有用

By Xu J

Dec 27, 2016

很好的教学视频

By 查志伟

Aug 25, 2015

thanks

By 黄腾达

Dec 5, 2015

well！

By 孙瑶

Nov 8, 2015

讲的很好

By Zheyan S

Sep 1, 2015

Make a clear description of computer operating system, concise logic and appropriate pace

By 梁文桥

Jan 17, 2016

老师讲课还是挺清晰简洁的。

但是作业和考核就是选择题，就是题库的，考察方式略简单。

大体上可以了解下操作系统原理还是挺不错的。

By Big F

Dec 16, 2015

本来是一门很枯燥乏味的课程，被课中的教授演绎的妙趣横生。教授让人感觉和蔼可亲，语言让人如浴春风。

By LuJunkai

Dec 29, 2015

讲的还是比较系统的，制作的还是有心。只不过试题完全是各种操作系统习题的合集...

By Yuan S

Oct 25, 2015

老师教学思路清晰，但是课程缺少实验环节，所以4星

By Brian R

Apr 9, 2016

比较易懂的吧，基本涵盖，配合教材学习蛮不错的。

