By 王力超•
Nov 24, 2015
The teacher just read the PowerPoint,and his voice makes my sleepy.
By Jason M•
Oct 6, 2015
It helped me a lot to understand the operation system from software point of view. Frankly speaking I was trying to understand it more from hardware and/or CPU point of view from beginning of the course. But it's fine that to learn it and enrich my knowledge.
By 杨郡•
Dec 16, 2016
骆教授的课很有趣，特别是幻灯片做得非常棒，也不缺乏幽默感与亲和感。
By 浦攀•
Aug 27, 2015
非常好的操作系统视频，是国内的这门课应该没有能够出南大之右的了。
By jichao.wang•
Apr 18, 2016
挺好的, 可能自己基础不好听得比较吃力,但是教授讲的还是不错的
By 张云飞•
Jan 20, 2016
问体上来说还是入门的，就合适我这种新手，非常感谢老师提供的课程
By 陈鹏•
Dec 17, 2015
讲解很详细，基本可以把操作系统的所有知识点覆盖到！！！
By 吴争•
Feb 20, 2016
感觉老师讲的很不错，很清晰，很实用。
By 刘若泽•
Feb 17, 2017
非常好的课程，骆老师教的很棒！
By Halo丶K•
Aug 30, 2015
ting bu dong
By 吕瑞龙•
Jan 14, 2022
学习了很多实用的知识
By YPHFree•
Dec 26, 2015
讲的不错,非常感谢~
By Weber X•
Aug 26, 2015
very good
By zhou•
Aug 20, 2015
very good
By 杨宗昊•
Dec 17, 2016
还ok，比较有用
By Xu J•
Dec 27, 2016
很好的教学视频
By 查志伟•
Aug 25, 2015
thanks
By 黄腾达•
Dec 5, 2015
well！
By 孙瑶•
Nov 8, 2015
讲的很好
By Zheyan S•
Sep 1, 2015
Make a clear description of computer operating system, concise logic and appropriate pace
By 梁文桥•
Jan 17, 2016
老师讲课还是挺清晰简洁的。
但是作业和考核就是选择题，就是题库的，考察方式略简单。
大体上可以了解下操作系统原理还是挺不错的。
By Big F•
Dec 16, 2015
本来是一门很枯燥乏味的课程，被课中的教授演绎的妙趣横生。教授让人感觉和蔼可亲，语言让人如浴春风。
By LuJunkai•
Dec 29, 2015
讲的还是比较系统的，制作的还是有心。只不过试题完全是各种操作系统习题的合集...
By Yuan S•
Oct 25, 2015
老师教学思路清晰，但是课程缺少实验环节，所以4星
By Brian R•
Apr 9, 2016
比较易懂的吧，基本涵盖，配合教材学习蛮不错的。