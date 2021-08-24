Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Bridge to the World: Korean Language for Advanced Ⅰ by Sungkyunkwan University

4.9
stars
70 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

Through this course, you can understand Korean more deeply and get advanced Korean language skills. This course is for advanced Korean learners who are interested in Korean language and culture. The course consists of 5 lessons, each lesson has the main topic of language, job, science, pop culture, and international issues. You can listen to and understand news and dialogues, and learn the expressions used in them in each lesson. Also, on the last day of each week, you can share your opinions with other learners through discussion activities. Take your Korean up a notch with this course!...
By Jeyran A

Aug 24, 2021

I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! Although my university major is Korean translation ( interpretation), thanks to this course I have learned lots of new useful words and phrases related to such a wide variety of subjects, as well as new grammar rules. And the instructors! They are the best Korean language teachers ever! They both have super effective teaching methods and it helped me to really understand, learn, remember and use the new vocabulary and grammar rules instead of just memorizing and forgetting all of them after a few days. It was such a great learning experience! Thank you for everything!

By Tereza T

May 20, 2022

Great course, exactly what I needed. Perfect for people who want to enrich their vocabulary and grammar skills.

By Rajee F

Aug 13, 2021

Each topic is essential to be more immersed in Korean psyche, society, and overall reality.

By PAULA M N

Sep 23, 2021

This course is great. If there was another version I would definitely take it.

By Hafsah N

Apr 1, 2021

Thank you, this course really helped me to enrich my korean language skill.

By B M

Jul 10, 2021

Looking forward to see more advanced level courses in Korean

By Hacıağa M

Sep 11, 2021

thanks for everything. everything is perfect

By Ananada S G R

Feb 12, 2022

VERY GOOD AND THE MATERIALS ARE EXCITING

By mm.monkyi

Nov 21, 2021

Good Course with the Valuable Titles.

By Dang T G

Sep 20, 2021

유용한 과정이라고 느꼈습니다. 성균관대학교 감사합니다.

By 다린

May 22, 2021

The best online learning ever.

By Bárbara R

Jul 20, 2021

Excelente muy buen material.

By Sweety R

Nov 11, 2021

Thank you. I enjoyed a lot.

By Chitchit P

Mar 22, 2022

It's really great course.

By titis a

Oct 19, 2021

i​t was amazing !

By Zahra Z M

Sep 2, 2021

E​xcellent Course

By Thang T

Oct 8, 2021

판타스틱! 감사합니다!

By Bicer V B

Aug 10, 2021

감사합니다.

By 성균관대학교WUYUCHUN

Oct 14, 2021

Thanks for the teachers of this course! I've learned so many useful words, expressions, grammar and culture. Recommend to guys who want to enroll in this course. The inadequacy is that the contents are not enough. I'm trying to find a new course~~

By James S

Jul 7, 2021

This course was very good and difficult but really good with reading and comprehension.

By lanfong w

Jul 6, 2021

GREAT~

