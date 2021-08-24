By Jeyran A•
Aug 24, 2021
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! Although my university major is Korean translation ( interpretation), thanks to this course I have learned lots of new useful words and phrases related to such a wide variety of subjects, as well as new grammar rules. And the instructors! They are the best Korean language teachers ever! They both have super effective teaching methods and it helped me to really understand, learn, remember and use the new vocabulary and grammar rules instead of just memorizing and forgetting all of them after a few days. It was such a great learning experience! Thank you for everything!
By Tereza T•
May 20, 2022
Great course, exactly what I needed. Perfect for people who want to enrich their vocabulary and grammar skills.
By Rajee F•
Aug 13, 2021
Each topic is essential to be more immersed in Korean psyche, society, and overall reality.
By PAULA M N•
Sep 23, 2021
This course is great. If there was another version I would definitely take it.
By Hafsah N•
Apr 1, 2021
Thank you, this course really helped me to enrich my korean language skill.
By B M•
Jul 10, 2021
Looking forward to see more advanced level courses in Korean
By Hacıağa M•
Sep 11, 2021
thanks for everything. everything is perfect
By Ananada S G R•
Feb 12, 2022
VERY GOOD AND THE MATERIALS ARE EXCITING
By mm.monkyi•
Nov 21, 2021
Good Course with the Valuable Titles.
By Dang T G•
Sep 20, 2021
유용한 과정이라고 느꼈습니다. 성균관대학교 감사합니다.
By 다린•
May 22, 2021
The best online learning ever.
By Bárbara R•
Jul 20, 2021
Excelente muy buen material.
By Sweety R•
Nov 11, 2021
Thank you. I enjoyed a lot.
By Chitchit P•
Mar 22, 2022
It's really great course.
By titis a•
Oct 19, 2021
it was amazing !
By Zahra Z M•
Sep 2, 2021
Excellent Course
By Thang T•
Oct 8, 2021
판타스틱! 감사합니다!
By Bicer V B•
Aug 10, 2021
감사합니다.
By 성균관대학교WUYUCHUN•
Oct 14, 2021
Thanks for the teachers of this course! I've learned so many useful words, expressions, grammar and culture. Recommend to guys who want to enroll in this course. The inadequacy is that the contents are not enough. I'm trying to find a new course~~
By James S•
Jul 7, 2021
This course was very good and difficult but really good with reading and comprehension.
By lanfong w•
Jul 6, 2021
GREAT~