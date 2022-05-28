About this Course

Advanced Level

This course is for who are interested in learning high-level Korean or who took Korean for intermediate course in advance.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean

Skills you will gain

  • READING
  • listening
  • Writing
  • Speech
  • vocabulary and grammar
Advanced Level

This course is for who are interested in learning high-level Korean or who took Korean for intermediate course in advance.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1. 언어

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2. 직업

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3. 과학

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4. 대중문화

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

