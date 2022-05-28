Through this course, you can understand Korean more deeply and get advanced Korean language skills. This course is for advanced Korean learners who are interested in Korean language and culture. The course consists of 5 lessons, each lesson has the main topic of language, job, science, pop culture, and international issues. You can listen to and understand news and dialogues, and learn the expressions used in them in each lesson. Also, on the last day of each week, you can share your opinions with other learners through discussion activities. Take your Korean up a notch with this course!
A Bridge to the World: Korean Language for Advanced ⅠSungkyunkwan University
About this Course
This course is for who are interested in learning high-level Korean or who took Korean for intermediate course in advance.
Skills you will gain
- READING
- listening
- Writing
- Speech
- vocabulary and grammar
Offered by
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1. 언어
Welcome, everyone! In this module, we will talk about issues related to language such as the eradication of illiteracy and the way Korean talk.
Week 2. 직업
Hello, everyone. This week we deal with employment issues, you can learn expressions related to survey.
Week 3. 과학
안녕하세요. We will discuss ethics in science in this module. I hope you to have a chance to think about this topic.
Week 4. 대중문화
여러분, 안녕하세요? Are you interested in pop culture? We will talk about pop culture in this module.
