Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership focused on Human Flourishing by Tecnológico de Monterrey
About the Course
It describes the elements of the Leadership model oriented towards human flourishing, in order to develop leaders who achieve better results.
We are facing a world leadership crisis, due to (among other factors) the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous context we are living in.
The world needs self-aware leaders who are also aware of their environment, immersed in a permanent learning process, who are committed, resilient, with a positive vision of the present and the future, who find meaning in their life mission, and who flourish by contributing to the flourishing of others.
This course will bring the necessary tools to develop a human-flourishing-oriented-leadership....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Leadership focused on Human Flourishing
By José J C A
•
Jul 5, 2021
Excelente curso, una vista más humana del Liderazgo