It describes the elements of the Leadership model oriented towards human flourishing, in order to develop leaders who achieve better results.
Identify opportunities for personal improvement within the five elements of the Leadership Focused on Human Flourishing model.
Develop the skills that will allow you to achieve and optimize results at work.
Understand the relationship between happiness, leadership, and flourishing.
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Topic 1. Leadership in a new era
Topic 2. Self-awareness and Awareness of One’s Environment
Topic 3. Positivity and Resilience
Topic 4. Meaning and Commitment
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their leadership and critical thinking skills within an organization, positively impacting organizational behavior and human flourishing.
