Course 3 of 3 in the
Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify opportunities for personal improvement within the five elements of the Leadership Focused on Human Flourishing model.

  • Develop the skills that will allow you to achieve and optimize results at work.

  • Understand the relationship between happiness, leadership, and flourishing.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Leadership in a new era

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 15 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Self-awareness and Awareness of One’s Environment

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Positivity and Resilience

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Topic 4. Meaning and Commitment

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

