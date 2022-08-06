Chevron Left
Leadership for an Increasingly Diverse World by The University of Notre Dame

About the Course

Geared toward working professionals in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors, Leadership for an Increasingly Diverse World, takes leaders from being passively engaged to being actively engaged in the fight for diversity, inclusion, equity, and justice. To lead effectively in the 21st century workplace and beyond requires cultivating a more connected, more diverse, more inclusive, and more globally reflective organizational culture. This course will help leaders embody a diversity, inclusion, equity, and justice mindset so that they can adapt and respond to a rapidly changing, increasingly diverse, and globally connected world....
