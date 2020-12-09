By Bianca G I•
Dec 9, 2020
If you come here expecting a continuation of the beginner Chinese course by NTU, hop off. This course is far harder than its predecessor. This course provides no English subtitles, which means that you have to write down every single new word you do not understand. If you have the time and energy to do so, go ahead. But I ended up having to google translate the entire course transcript just to make sense of what's going on.
The course itself is really good; the professor explains local Taiwanese culture and cities in great, beautiful detail. However, I suggest you learn Chinese on your own for a bit before enrolling. Trust me, the difficulty jump from the beginner's course to this one is rather significant. I might re-enroll in the future, but not until my Chinese is good enough to do so.
By Kevin Y•
Sep 30, 2020
This is a great course overall, but it's incredibly intimidating and meant for true intermediates. If you come here after enjoying the beginner's course, you're in for shock. It's best for you to spend a bit of time on other beginner-level / advanced-beginner courses elsewhere to get yourself up to a much higher level before starting this course. There's no English subtitle and very little scaffolding here. For actual intermediates looking for a challenge, however, this is an awesome course.
By Adam D•
Apr 16, 2020
Really good course that introduces Taiwan and as I was used to simplified characters, this was a crash course into traditional as well - nothing to worry about. And yes, I want to visit the introduced places now :D I definitely recommend this course!
By Mayuko H•
Jan 16, 2020
台湾が好きで繁体字中国語で勉強している人にはお勧めだと思います。
By Lucrèce R•
Jan 3, 2019
My only regret is that this course is way too short ! The small stories are really fun, the voice actors really good. Now I really want to go to Taiwan to see all those places...
By Nicole V•
May 27, 2019
A great course to learn about Taiwan culture and language. They teach about a lot of cultural aspects and tourist places. I would love to travel to Taiwan someday.
By T. J I•
May 9, 2021
The course description is incomplete. Yes, the class is an Intermediate Chinese level. If you had a year of Chinese language study, the class will be a fine follow-up class.
What isn't mentioned in the course description it that the class is not "Intermediate Chinese for English-speakers”。 It is an Chinese immersive language class.
So, instead of the 5 hours to complete, consider it 30-40 hours as one refers to dictionaries and previous textbooks.
I would provide a higher rating had I known this was an immersive class before starting.
By Jens K•
Sep 12, 2020
Very informative. However, I think this is advanced, not "intermediate". It is wayyyy more difficult than the beginners course. The students have to know all the characters and the fine points of expressing oneself as well. This only appears to be intermediate if you are Chinese and the language is easy for you.
By Michelle Z•
Jul 4, 2020
A great course to learn intermediate traditional Chinese while learning more about some of Taiwan's 'highlights'. The course is also brought differently by having the objects themselves interact or talk or some kind of story, unlike most lectures which almost always includes a set of new words and examples brought by the lecturer. There are still plenty and enough explanation on every new word and the example but mind you, it is delivered in full Chinese without any English explanation (so this is not recommended for beginners but more for someone who knows some Chinese). Overall, a great course!
By Serene P•
Oct 17, 2021
This is a very interesting and light course. Consisting of 4 weeks and 4 graded quizzes with unlimited attempts, this course teaches intermediate Chinese terms with aid from four lovely regions in Taiwan. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and greatly appreciated that I was able to immerse myself in the local culture through the topics.
By María B C•
Jan 31, 2021
Excelente el curso! Logró hacer un acercamiento real a lo que es la cultura de Taiwan, lo cual se aprecia enormemente! Además, sirve mucho el que hable en todo momento chino, pues así se hace más fácil "conectarse" a la clase y aprender! Muchas gracias!
By Carl T•
Mar 19, 2021
The material was very refreshing -- compared to other language courses that throw a bunch of random vocabulary to memorize. It was a little bit harder though because everything was in Chinese.
By Anna B•
Sep 8, 2020
It's a nice course to learn a little about Taiwan and its culture! Not so long and demanding, however I learnt some words I didn't know! I like it very much!
By Ivan S•
Jul 25, 2020
It is great as supplementary course if you already know the basics of Intermediate Chinese and want to learn or chill while checking out beautiful vids.
By Yến K•
Mar 9, 2022
i can learn more about taiwan culture, learn new vocabulary, new grammar and its usage, know more about life in taiwan and new things in taiwan
By Daniel P•
Jan 29, 2022
Thank you for the MOOC. The pictures of the places in Taiwan are really beautiful and the stories are indeed 可愛 :)
By Nomin D•
May 12, 2020
There are lots of expressions that I've learnt and I think all of those words are going to be useful! 感謝老師! 我尊敬您!
By Bui D H•
Jul 28, 2021
Great for people who want to improve Traditional Chinese and discover beautiful Taiwan culture.
By Pavita T•
May 10, 2020
This programme is the best , i learn a lot of taiwan and improve my chinese skill
By Sophia C•
Jun 26, 2020
By Encarni T•
Jul 14, 2020
Very interesting. Could be longer, would have paid for that.
By Thuy D N•
Oct 12, 2021
在這一課裡，我學了很多的生詞與語法 知道了更多台灣的景點與有名的建築也了解了台灣的過去和現在．希望我能與台灣早點見面．
By Hyunsook K•
Jan 26, 2021
thank you. it is very helpful to understand Taiwan.
By T M•
Feb 7, 2021
這個課程不但學到華語而且可以了解台灣文化,一箭雙雕。老師的說明也很清楚,容易了解。 我推薦!
By Mustafa T•
Dec 25, 2020
It's a wonderful course. I 100% recommend it.