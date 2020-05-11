About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • Properly use vocabulary and grammar, create sentences and paragraphs, write short passages in Chinese.

    正確運用詞彙、語法，在適當的情境下，組成句子。

  • Compare the past and present, get to know the modern faces and cultural histories of Taiwan’s beautiful landmarks.

    列舉台灣各地的文化特色。

Instructor

Offered by



National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week1 Jiufen’s Lanterns（九份的燈籠）

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

WEEK2 The Secret of Shi Gan Dang （石敢當的秘密）

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

WEEK3 Romance Under the Setting Sun （安平夕陽的黃昏戀曲）

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

WEEK4 飛魚王與達悟族長老的約定

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min)

