This course uses four scenic locations in Taiwan as the main topics. Besides emphasis on teaching vocabulary, grammar, and text comprehension, each lesson’s text will feature a non-human protagonist, retelling the past and present of each location. Starting from the north and heading south, each lesson combines the historical, cultural, and modern faces of these landmarks. Using fun dialogue between characters,we will string together different stories about the lovely Taiwan one by one. Students interested in Chinese will be able to not only boost their language skills, but also learn about Taiwan’s beauty and cultural life.
Properly use vocabulary and grammar, create sentences and paragraphs, write short passages in Chinese.
正確運用詞彙、語法，在適當的情境下，組成句子。
Compare the past and present, get to know the modern faces and cultural histories of Taiwan’s beautiful landmarks.
列舉台灣各地的文化特色。
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Week1 Jiufen’s Lanterns（九份的燈籠）
Jiufen is small town in northern Taiwan, once a booming gold mining town, mining operations there have all closed down now. After the metropolises in the north such as Taipei sprang up, Jiufen has still maintained a rural and simple atmosphere reminiscent of the 1950’s that appeals to many tourists. Jiufen today is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the north of Taiwan. 本週要介紹的是臺灣北部的一個小鎮 -- 九份，這裡以前盛產黃金，又稱「黃金山城」，沒有了黃金以後，這裡開始發展觀光產業，如今成為臺灣十分著名的觀光景點之一。
WEEK2 The Secret of Shi Gan Dang （石敢當的秘密）
In this unit we will get to know the little town of Lugang in central Taiwan by learning the story of Shi Gan Dang stone tablets. Lugang’s temples and old streets tell a soul-stirring story, from their impressive architecture to their cultural backgrounds.The sea goddess Mazu protects people in their daily lives, giving them a comforting warmth. Chinese people have special kind of faith and feeling towards their temples. In this unit, we hope you also will feel inspired by these stories.
WEEK3 Romance Under the Setting Sun （安平夕陽的黃昏戀曲）
This week we will look at the earliest Chinese settlement in Taiwan. Tainan is located in southern Taiwan. Because it was settled relatively early on in Taiwan’s history, there are many old buildings left in Tainan, making it an important cultural asset. From the year 1620 there were already settlers farming and living here, some architecture built in that period still remains here today. From these historic buildings, we can understand Tainan’s bygone prosperous days and current modern face. In this town full of both nostalgia and modern life, we can recall the past and at the same time appreciate the changes that places undergo with the passage of time. 本週要介紹的是臺灣最早建立的城市 — 臺南，它位於臺灣的南部，從西元 1620 年起，就有人在這裡耕作、生活，當時建造的部分建築一直保留到現在，使今日的臺南成為一個復古又時尚的城市。
WEEK4 飛魚王與達悟族長老的約定
Orchid Island is located off the east coast of Taiwan. This little island is full of beautiful scenery and vibrant nature. The people living there maintain a rustic lifestyle very different from that in Taiwan’s modern cities. In this course, follow along with our camera and enjoy Orchid Island’s beautiful natural landscapes.
There are lots of expressions that I've learnt and I think all of those words are going to be useful! 感謝老師! 我尊敬您!
