竺靜華

助理教授 (Assistant Professor)

    學歷：

    國立台灣大學中國文學研究所博士

    國立台灣大學中國文學研究所碩士

    國立台灣大學中國文學系學士

    經歷：

    國立台灣大學華語教學碩士學位學程助理教授(2011年起)

    國立台灣師範大學國語教學中心華語教師(1991-2011年)

    國立台灣大學國際華語研習所 華語教師(1987-2006年)

    Educational Background

    National Taiwan University ,Doctor of Philosophy in Chinese Literature

    National Taiwan University ,Master of Arts in Chinese Literature

    National Taiwan University ,Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Literature

    Experience

    National Taiwan University ,Graduate Program of Teaching Chinese as a second Language,Assistant Professor (2011- )

    National Taiwan Normal University ,Mandarin Training Center,Instructor (1991-2011)

    National Taiwan University ,International Chinese Language Program,Instructor (1987-2006)

    Courses

    Learning Chinese : Start From Scratch (零到一學中文)

    是誰在說話 -- 可愛的臺灣。（Intermediate Chinese）

