This is a six-week introductory course in Mandarin Chinese conversation. The course will be taught completely in Mandarin, however students are not expected to have any experience learning Chinese.
Learning Chinese : Start From Scratch (零到一學中文)
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Greetings
Starting from the first step of cultural communication, the course introduces how Chinese people greet others and respond to greetings. Students will learn 25 simple words and form short phrases, beginning to communicate with others.
Introduce yourself
This week’s lesson uses ‘Studying Chinese’ as its main theme. Students will learn how to make a self-introduction, meet classmates from different countries, learn vocabulary commonly used in the classroom, use 31 new words, talk about themselves and their classmates, and understand how Chinese words are formed from individual characters as well as their meaning and the ways they can change.
Shopping
Learn everyday simple statements, such as being able to talk about: time, temperature, making choices when shopping, and personal likes and dislikes. Using 33 new words, make statements about one’s everyday life, talk about the things one wants to buy.
Ｍaking an order
Learn numbers and measure words while eating food, understand how eating food is an expression of Chinese culture, and use 41 new words to make statements about eating food as well as express desires, preferences, and opinions.
